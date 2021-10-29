Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts projections, life without Julio Jones, and Hayden Hurst

Ava Konsterlie from Willmar, Minn.

Hey! Just wanted to say love reading your articles! But my question is how do you think not having Julio has impacted the Falcons? I am a huge Falcons fan, and it was hard to see him go, but there also a sense of peace when he left because now we don't have to pay him all that money when he hasn't played a full season in two years! I am amazed by what Kyle Pitts is doing! He is gonna be a star for a long time!

Bair: Thanks for the kind words, Ava. Appreciate them, and your question. I don't believe the Falcons are better without Julio Jones in the pattern. He's an all-time great and still a dangerous threat when healthy. Adding that talent to any team makes them better.

While Jones would make them better -- for those living under a rock this summer, the Falcons traded him to Tennessee -- it's tough to say they miss him deeply. The Falcons passing game has functioned well without Jones, especially with Pitts' emergence. Pitts and Jones aren't the same player and in no way would I compare them, and there is no replacing anyone, especially a future Hall-of-Famer. I am saying, however, that the Falcons have threats everywhere in the passing game. That includes Pitts, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Cordarrelle Patterson and crew. Matt Ryan is spreading the ball around to some dynamic skill players in a passing attack that improves most every week.

Jones has been okay with Tennessee, dominant in one game without massive numbers in any others. He has also missed two games with injury.