Bair Mail: On signs of offensive improvement, Cordarrelle Patterson and Falcons RBs, Arnold Ebiketie and more

We haven't had a Bair Mail in a while. More than a week as a matter of fact, while I was out with what would read like "personal matter – not injury related" on an official participation report.

I'm back now, baby, right after what was hopefully a happy Thanksgiving for all. I'm writing this Bair Mail slowly, knowing full well I've got to hang Christmas lights and pull the tree my wife just bought at Home Depot out of the box and set it up. Talking Falcons sounds waaaaaaay better than all that. Ha.

So let's get to your questions in this mailbag just before Sunday's pivotal clash with the Washington Commanders.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

The team's record is right in line with where we were at this point in 2021, so it is a little hard to measure improvement in terms of win-loss. I do think one area of improvement has been sacks. I think we tallied less than 20 in 2021, however we sit at 17 with several more games to go. While its not nearly as many as I'd hope, it does show growth. Obviously with a mobile quarterback, we've also been able to finally have a good run-game. Any other stats you can share that show improvement from the 2021 season thus far?