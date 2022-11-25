Nerdy Birds: Cordarrelle Patterson's historic return, slowing down the Commanders rush, and Olamide Zaccheaus' impact

Those numbers are made more impressive by the rule changes that have been implemented over that time to try and make kickoffs safer. In 2011, NFL moved the kickoff up from the 30-yard line to the 35. Beginning in 2016, the league also began testing another change, moving touchbacks up from the 20-yard line to the 25-yard line, giving the offense a five-yard incentive to take the touchback and not bring the ball out for a return. From 2016 to 2019, the league also eliminated wedge blocks and created a 'set-up zone' designed to reduce the number of full-speed collisions on kickoff returns. All of these adjustments and rule changes had the impact of reducing injuries, particularly concussions, but also reduced the number of kickoff returns.