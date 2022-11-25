Who will win, Falcons or Commanders? Expert Picks

The Falcons are heading into Week 12 coming off a crucial win against the Chicago Bears. Facing the Washington Commanders, who have won back-to-back games will present an even greater challenge for Atlanta on Sunday.

The Falcons are averaging 159.4 rushing yards per game, which is third best in the league. They are clashing against a Commanders defense who has allowed 103.1 rushing yards per game, sixth best in the league, which indicates Washington has been efficient at stopping the run.

For the Falcons, who have been successful on the ground this season, carrying that same momentum into Sunday's matchup will be vital as they look to get back to .500.

"It starts up front, I think those guys are playing at a very high level," said quarterback Marcus Mariota. "You can pick any one of those guys and they've been kind of monsters on that end. For us, being able to get in and out of the huddle, do what we do, and get on the same page because if you're not on the same page, those guys will split doubles, create havoc on both the run and pass, so really it starts up front with those guys."

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodayCommanders
Matt Bowen | ESPNTBD
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comCommanders
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportCommanders
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsCommanders
Dominique Foxworth | ESPNTBD
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportCommanders
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsCommanders
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodayCommanders

