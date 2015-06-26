AskAndrew: Friday Falcons Mailbag

I'm not sure how much the music affects the tempo itself, but it does contribute to the overall environment. Practices are fast-paced, high-energy and efficient; blaring Ludacris, DMX, etc. only intensifies that atmosphere. And the players love it.

Dan Quinn was asked about Mathis last week and, as expected, didn't offer any specifics. He did say Atlanta is "always going to keep an eye out for guys who have the ability to help fit into what we're doing." Take this quote with a grain of salt.

Mathis is a tremendous talent who would immediately improve the Falcons' offensive line. That said, he probably won't sign here. Even if the coaches view him as a schematic fit, you have to consider the odds. There are plenty of GMs who have at least considered pursuing the veteran guard. Additionally, the Falcons are in the process of retooling, and Mathis, 33, is no spring chicken.

This isn't to say on-field success won't be important in 2015; however, Atlanta is trying to build a viable, consistent winner by adding guys who will be here for the long haul. Paying top dollar for a short-term fix isn't a bad idea in a vacuum. It just isn't likely to happen.

@andrewhirsh #AskAndrew is a hot dog a sandwich — Travis Hughes (@TravisSBN) June 24, 2015

It's time to put this debate to rest. A hot dog is unquestionably a sandwich.

The American Heritage Dictionary defines a sandwich as "two or more slices of bread with a filling such as meat or cheese placed between them, or a partly split long or round roll containing a filling." Not every definition includes the latter part, but that doesn't make it any less true.