Analysis: What to make of Falcons initial 53-man roster

Atlanta continues to part ways with former draft picks (for the time being, at least)

For the last two years, the Falcons had to greatly rely on draft picks to fill out their depth. After having more money to spend in the offseason, that's not as exceptional of a case in 2023 as it was before.

The list of former draft picks now off the active roster grew on Tuesday: CB Darren Hall and OL Justin Shaffer were waived as well. With Avery Williams and Ade Ogundeji already on injured reserve and out for the year, the Falcons class of former draft picks has gotten smaller, even while growing with the inclusion of this year's entire draft class. This does not mean we never see any of these guys back on the Falcons practice squad again at some point. It just means they have been picked over in the meantime.

Hall's departure from the Falcons initial active roster is the most noteworthy. The Falcons drafted Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 108th overall pick. In the last two seasons, Hall has seen action in 31 games, making 10 starts (nine of which came last year when the Falcons depth at cornerback was tested with injuries to Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell). According to Pro Football Reference, Hall had 72 combined tackles (three for a loss), one forced fumble, one sack and six passes defended in the last two years.