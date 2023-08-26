Jalen Mayfield released: How the Falcons got here

Named the starting left guard in Week 1 of the season, Mayfield would go on to make 16 starts. He would struggle in that year to find consistency at his new position, though.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mayfield had a 48.7 overall offensive grade, but a 27.6 pass protection grade. There were 11 sacks that year that were attributed to Mayfield, tied with the most a guard in the league allowed that season. He also had 21 quarterback hits to his name as well as 25 quarterback hurries allowed, all of which were reported by PFF. Towards the end of the season, Mayfield suffered a back injury that lingered into the 2022 season. He would spend the entirety of his second season in the league on injured reserve, never getting back out to the field for any game reps at left guard, though he did practice with the Falcons near season's end.

By 2023, the Falcons were left to decide what to do with Mayfield.

Atlanta already had a competition at left guard going before any players even hit the field in 2023. After drafting Matthew Bergeron in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it would be Bergeron and Matt Hennessy working at left guard throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp (a position Bergeron would take over fairly quickly with Hennessy going on IR with a knee injury). By training camp, the Falcons saw fit to move Mayfield back to his original position of tackle.

However, even going back to tackle was a transition for Mayfield, as he was was going back to a position he had not played in a game since 2020. It wasn't a recipe for success, and Mayfield began losing traction on the depth chart.