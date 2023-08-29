Falcons announce initial 53-man roster for 2023

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — And then there were 53.

The Atlanta Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster for the regular season Tuesday, right on time with the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline. The Falcons' 90-man roster was technically already down to 86 after four players — cornerback Bless Austin, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, defensive linemen Delontae Scott and Justin Ellis — were released last Saturday. So, Atlanta just needed to take another 33 off the active list.

In order to do so, the Falcons waived 26 players, released five players and placed two players on injured reserve.

Again, Tuesday signifies Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. It is not set in stone. It likely never will be, even after the Falcons' regular season officially begins Sept. 10 (1 p.m., FOX) against Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, keep in mind, the Falcons will be able to begin signing 16 players to their practice squad at noon Wednesday. Many of these names could be back.