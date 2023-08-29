Falcons announce initial 53-man roster for 2023

Atlanta waived 26 players, released five players and placed two players on injured reserve prior to Tuesday's deadline.

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — And then there were 53.

The Atlanta Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster for the regular season Tuesday, right on time with the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline. The Falcons' 90-man roster was technically already down to 86 after four players — cornerback Bless Austin, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, defensive linemen Delontae Scott and Justin Ellis — were released last Saturday. So, Atlanta just needed to take another 33 off the active list.

In order to do so, the Falcons waived 26 players, released five players and placed two players on injured reserve.

Again, Tuesday signifies Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. It is not set in stone. It likely never will be, even after the Falcons' regular season officially begins Sept. 10 (1 p.m., FOX) against Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, keep in mind, the Falcons will be able to begin signing 16 players to their practice squad at noon Wednesday. Many of these names could be back.

In the meantime, below is a look at how everything played out Tuesday. Players are listed by jersey number. Tables should not be read as a depth chart.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

53-MAN ROSTER: OFFENSE

Table inside Article
POSITION
QB Desmond Ridder Logan Woodside Taylor Heinicke
RB Bijan Robinson Cordarrelle Patterson Keith Smith Tyler Allgeier
WR Drake London Josh Ali KhaDarel Hodge Mack Hollins Scotty Miller
TE John FitzPatrick Jonnu Smith Kyle Pitts MyCole Pruitt
OL Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman Jake Matthews Joshua Miles Jovaughn Gwyn Kaleb McGary Kyle Hinton Matthew Bergeron Ryan Neuzil

53-MAN ROSTER: DEFENSE

Table inside Article
POSITION
LB Arnold Ebiketie Bud Dupree DeAngelo Malone Kaden Elliss Lorenzo Carter Nate Landman Tae Davis Troy Andersen
DB A.J. Terrell Clark Phillips III DeMarcco Hellams Dee Alford Jaylinn Hawkins Jeff Okudah Jessie Bates III Mike Hughes Richie Grant Tre Flowers
DL Albert Huggins Calais Campbell David Onyemata Grady Jarrett Joe Gaziano Ta'Quon Graham Zach Harrison

53-MAN ROSTER: SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
POSITION
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough

TUESDAY TRANSACTIONS

Table inside Article
INJURED RESERVE RELEASED WAIVED
Cornell Armstrong, DB J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Micah Abernathy, DB
Penny Hart, WR Breon Borders, DB Slade Bolden, WR
Jonotthan Harrison, OL Natrone Brooks, DB
Andre Smith Jr., LB Cliff Chatman, DB
Kemoko Turay, LB Carlos Davis, DL
Lukas Denis, DB
Tucker Fisk, TE
Frank Ginda, LB
Darren Hall, DB
Demone Harris, DL
Keilahn Harris, WR
Parker Hesse, TE
Timmy Horne, DL
Godwin Igwebuike, RB
Mike Jones, LB
LaCale London, DL
Zay Malone, WR
Michal Menet, OL
Caeveon Patton, DL
Clint Ratkovich, RB
Trevor Reid, OL
Mathew Sexton, WR
Justin Shaffer, OL
Tyler Vrabel, OL
Carlos Washington Jr., RB
Barry Wesley, OL
