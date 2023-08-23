'He shows up when the lights are on': DeMarcco Hellams' fighting spirit stands out in Falcons preseason

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In the Falcons' first preseason game of 2023, DeMarcco Hellams played in 92 percent of the defensive snaps. He led the team in tackles with seven and he had one of Atlanta's three interceptions. After the game, head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the rookie safety's performance, and what he saw from Hellams.

"It's the same thing we saw (when Hellams was) in Alabama," Smith said. "The guy is around the football."

Fast-forward a week and Smith was asked about Hellams, again. This time, it was after the Falcons' second preseason game against the Bengals at home. Hellams finished the game having played in 71 percent of the defensive snaps (even with the starters getting majority of the first-quarter reps). He was second on the team in tackles, with five. He had two passes defended, and he got his hands on the ball for an interception for the second week in a row. So, if you're keeping count, that's two games and two interceptions for Hellams.

When Smith spoke about Hellams for the second time, his comments echoed sentiments from the first time.