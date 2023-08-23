'He shows up when the lights are on': DeMarcco Hellams' fighting spirit stands out in Falcons preseason

The Falcons No. 224 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is fighting for a roster spot. With 53-man roster cutdowns looming, did the Alabama graduate do enough to earn one? 

Aug 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In the Falcons' first preseason game of 2023, DeMarcco Hellams played in 92 percent of the defensive snaps. He led the team in tackles with seven and he had one of Atlanta's three interceptions. After the game, head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the rookie safety's performance, and what he saw from Hellams.

"It's the same thing we saw (when Hellams was) in Alabama," Smith said. "The guy is around the football."

Fast-forward a week and Smith was asked about Hellams, again. This time, it was after the Falcons' second preseason game against the Bengals at home. Hellams finished the game having played in 71 percent of the defensive snaps (even with the starters getting majority of the first-quarter reps). He was second on the team in tackles, with five. He had two passes defended, and he got his hands on the ball for an interception for the second week in a row. So, if you're keeping count, that's two games and two interceptions for Hellams.

When Smith spoke about Hellams for the second time, his comments echoed sentiments from the first time.

"He shows up when the lights are on, just like he did at Alabama," Smith said after the Falcons-Bengals tie last Friday night. "He continues to find the football. He's a good football player, and we're going to continue to work on some other things, but it's a good pattern to have two weeks in a row (where he's) going and getting the ball."

demarcco_creativedays

Related Links

Hellams is in his rookie year in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted him No. 224 overall. He's on the bubble to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, because it's a safety room that will be tough to break into. It's a position that already includes Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins and Micah Abernathy. If you're looking at a hypothetical depth chart, Hellams would be the fifth safety on that list.

He's fighting to make a case for himself in the preseason, though. His play in the last two preseason games is indicative of that fight. It's a fighting mentality that has followed him for years. It's likely why Smith felt the need to reiterate that Hellams is what he was advertised as being at Alabama. It's a good thing the Falcons have a former Alabama staffer on their coaching staff to explain what that was, and what it still is for Hellams.

Dave Huxtable may be Ryan Nielsen's right-hand man when it comes to the development and play strategy of this Falcons 2023 defensive line, but he knows a thing or two about Hellams. For the last two years, he's had a front row seat as Hellams became a key figure of the most recent Crimson Tide teams.

hux_nielsen

Huxtable joined the Falcons coaching staff this offseason after two years as an analyst for Alabama. What he took from those two seasons is that practice days are hard at Alabama, as are the offseason training sessions. For Hellams' part, Huxtable never saw him shy away from the hard work necessary to see the field for Nick Saban.

"DeMarcco, he's a worker," Huxtable said, "and he's learned how to work with a good work ethic, and I think he's done a great job coming here, learning the system, maybe some new techniques, some new fundamentals. I think he's picked those things up really well, and it showed last Friday night in the game."

Something else that Friday night showed - and even the Miami game prior, too - is that Hellams doesn't shy away from contact, either. He welcomes it. He always has.

"You know what he was in college? He was a hitter," Huxtable said. "In that game Friday night? Multiple tackles coming from the safety position. He doesn't turn down a hit, and that's what he was at Alabama."

Last year, Hellams was the leading tackler for Alabama, finishing the 2022 season with 108 tackles. He was durable, too, having made 28 consecutive starts in his final college years as well as taking 400 career snaps on special teams.

During that time, Huxtable saw Hellams' football IQ rise tremendously. As we pointed out in our Finding Falcons rookie series this summer, it's the tackling, the toughness and the smarts that put Hellams on the Falcons radar.

"You don't see these ups and downs with his game," Falcons southeast area scout Shepley Heard said when Hellams was drafted. "Week to week you don't see these games where he disappears."

Even in the Falcons' preseason -- Hellams' first in the league -- he hasn't disappeared. If anything, he's flashed, even in the learning moments.

"I think where he had to improve was in the coverage aspect of the game, and our secondary coaches have done a great job teaching him not just the coverage concepts but I think the fundamentals of playing the position better," Huxtable said.

Hellams has one more opportunity this preseason to continue to show his value as a member of this 2023 Falcons team. Chances are he'll see extended playing time on Thursday night when the Falcons host the Steelers in their third and final preseason game.

It'll be a big one for Hellams, but it's nothing he hasn't faced before, and that's how he's choosing to look at it with 53-man roster cuts looming.

"It was my first NFL (experience), but the field is still 53-yards wide and 100-yards long," Hellams said after the preseason game in Miami. "It's just a different uniform, a different team."

Falcons Select DeMarcco Hellams in Seventh Round of 2023 Draft | Top Photos

We take a look at DeMarcco Hellams in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Wells Fargo.

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2), linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive lineman Byron Young (47) gang tackle Mercer running back Brandon Marshall (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2), linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive lineman Byron Young (47) gang tackle Mercer running back Brandon Marshall (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates an interception against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 9

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Vanderbilt running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) cheers after a stop of Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
5 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates after breaking up an Auburn pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
6 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) celebrates after breaking up an Auburn pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
7 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 9

Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Behind the Ink: Bud Dupree's commitment to family, central Georgia community expressed through tattoos

Falcons edge rusher got his first tattoo at age 13, igniting a lifetime passion for the art form to express what's truly important. 
news

 Mustard and (now)...pickles? Bijan Robinson becomes part-owner in professional pickleball team

Falcons running back invested in Texas Ranchers, based in Austin, Texas, where he went to college
news

Camp Report: With 53-man roster cuts looming, Falcons players stay focused on remaining opportunities to earn spot

Atlanta must narrow its current 90-man roster down to 53 men by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Steelers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons final preseason game
news

'Push the needle': How Jonnu Smith is evolving in first year in Atlanta, but seventh year of career 

The veteran tight end has a serious approach to the game, and he's serious because he has goals to reach in 2023. 
news

Camp report: Why Mack Hollins' 'no free lunches' mindset defines competitive Falcons receiver corps

Expect an intense battle for final receiver spots on the 53-man roster
news

Falcons release depth chart before final preseason game vs. the Steelers 

Atlanta faces Pittsburgh Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Kyle Pitts and John FitzPatrick

We also discuss the Falcons' salary cap outlook for 2024 and an A.J. Terrell extension
news

Kyle Pitts makes Mercedes-Benz Stadium return, pushes for Falcons to 'finish it off right' against Steelers

Pitts saw game action against the Bengals on Friday for the first time since Week 11 of 2022 when he injured his knee. 
news

Camp Report: Catching up with Matthew Bergeron after first preseason start vs. Bengals

Plus more notes and observations from practice, including an update on the status of WRs Penny Hart and KhaDarel Hodge. 
news

Bubble Watch: Which Falcons pass catchers have built the strongest case to make the initial 53-man roster? 

Tori McElhaney and Terrin Waack zero in on five players they're interested in after the Falcons-Bengals tie Friday night. 

Top News

Behind the Ink: Bud Dupree's commitment to family, central Georgia community expressed through tattoos

'He shows up when the lights are on': DeMarcco Hellams' fighting spirit stands out in Falcons preseason

Camp Report: With 53-man roster cuts looming, Falcons players stay focused on remaining opportunities to earn spot

 Mustard and (now)...pickles? Bijan Robinson becomes part-owner in professional pickleball team

Advertising