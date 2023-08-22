'Push the needle': How Jonnu Smith is evolving in first year in Atlanta, but seventh year of career 

The veteran tight end has a serious approach to the game, and he's serious because he has goals to reach in 2023. 

Aug 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- One of the cardinal rules of journalism is to never enter into a story with a preconceived notion of how you expect it to go. Sure, you have your story idea and your topical questions, but you don't force an angle. You definitely don't pre-write it, either. Well, I did on Monday. And here I am scrapping the hundreds of words I had already written about Jonnu Smith in favor of the words you're reading now. (Another cardinal rule of journalism is to not insert yourself into a story, and here I am breaking that rule, too, but I digress).

On Sunday, I was in charge of writing the camp report from practice. It was a shells-only day, so I didn't think I would have many notes. But what I wrote about Smith stuck with me as I went home that night.

So, I wanted to talk to him about the fun I (personally) feel like he's having with the Falcons in 2023 after the organization traded for him back in March, sending a 2023 seventh-round pick to New England in exchange. I put in the request with our communications department. When Monday's practice rolled around, I put in another request, too, this one to Jay, one of our team photographers. I told him I needed a picture of Smith for a story I was working on, but I added the caveat that I needed Smith to be smiling in the picture. With a thumbs up, off Jay went to capture.

This is where my story issues began, because Jay never saw Smith smile throughout the two-hour practice he was shooting. After practice, Jay approached me to tell me that, "the man doesn't smile!" That's OK, I thought, there are other ways to tell this story without a smiling picture.

But then I talked to Smith himself after practice, and I realized I had the wrong angle. The original angle that I entitled: "Jonnu Smith having fun with the Falcons in Year 7 of career" is not what materialized when I spoke to him. He's a bit more serious than that headline implies. He's a bit more professional, too. He's a man of few words, not someone who is going to give me a manifesto of why he's happy in Atlanta.

He has a serious approach to the game, and goals to reach in 2023.

jonnu_smith_serious

Related Links

The story of how and why Smith ended up with the Falcons has already been told. He was traded to Atlanta, yes, but he came here for head coach Arthur Smith. The two Smiths began their partnership in Tennessee. They spent four years together after Jonnu Smith was drafted by the Titans in 2017. At the time, Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach, then his offensive coordinator two years later.

Jonnu Smith experienced the best production of his career working with Arthur, to the tune of 16 touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards in four seasons in Tennessee. It's production that set Jonnu Smith up for signing a whopping four-year, $50 million deal with New England. It set Arthur Smith up for the head coaching position he has with the Falcons.

After two seasons with the Patriots, Jonnu Smith reiterated on Monday that he's in Atlanta now is because of Arthur Smith.

"He's the reason I'm here," Jonnu Smith said.

The duo of coach and player have an agenda to push together, and it's not necessarily about having fun. It's getting the job done.

"We try to push the needle," Jonnu Smith said. "Arthur knows the caliber of player that I was,and the skillset that I had, and all I can do is enhance those. We're going to try to push the needle and put me in as many positions as I can to help, ultimately, this team win."

Arthur Smith has always had high expectations for Jonnu Smith. That fundamental thought doesn't change. Neither is letting their foot off the gas. If anything, they're pushing it closer to the floorboard.

"When it's time to snap the ball between those lines," Jonnu Smith said, "we know it's all work."

Tight ends coach Justin Peelle said after Monday's practice he appreciates Jonnu Smith's professionalism. He may run out to the field with a smile on his face, but when he steps between the lines, he's all business. He knows he has an opportunity in front of him.

"It's a new start for him, so to speak," Peelle said.

Jonnu Smith doesn't take that start lightly, nor does he diminish the ask of coaches for him to be a leader on this 2023 team, seeing as it's a team with more skill players on their rookie deals than not. Jonnu Smith said this is something he takes on, and sometimes, yeah, that means he leans a bit on the serious side.

"Something that a lot of people overlook and underestimate is someone's ability to be a leader," Jonnu Smith said. "Championship teams, they need leaders... There are so many different ways you can lead, and I'll never take that for granted. Going into Year 7, being one of the older guys in this unit, that's definitely something that I am gunning towards."

I went into my conversation with Jonnu Smith thinking I was going to get one thing, and I came out with something else entirely, seeing the professionalism of Jonnu Smith standing before me. I knew the story had to change to better fit this (more accurate) version of the tight end.

That doesn't mean he didn't play into my original angle, though. He at least gave me this:

"As long as I still feel like a kid playing this game I'll always play it," he said.

So, maybe the original idea wasn't too far off after all.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons vs Bengals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals during Preseason Week 2.

Team huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 112

Team huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 112

Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The drum-line performs before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 112

The drum-line performs before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The drum-line performs during the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 112

The drum-line performs during the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 and XXXXX warm up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 and XXXXX warm up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 112

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warm up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warm up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 112

Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 112

Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the huddle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the huddle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 112

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 breaks a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 breaks a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a stop during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a stop during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
An overall of the stadium after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 112

An overall of the stadium after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 dives for the pylon during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 dives for the pylon during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 catches a pass during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 catches a pass during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 calls out a play during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 calls out a play during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 react during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 react during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Delontae Scott #73 pursues the ball carrier during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Delontae Scott #73 pursues the ball carrier during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after fielding a punt during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after fielding a punt during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 defends during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 defends during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 runs down field to cover a punt during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 runs down field to cover a punt during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 hugs a Bengals player after during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 hugs a Bengals player after during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michal Menet #72 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 112

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michal Menet #72 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 with a Bengals player after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 with a Bengals player after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

 Mustard and (now)...pickles? Bijan Robinson becomes part-owner in professional pickleball team

Falcons running back invested in Texas Ranchers, based in Austin, Texas, where he went to college
news

Camp Report: With 53-man roster cuts looming, Falcons players stay focused on remaining opportunities to earn spot

Atlanta must narrow its current 90-man roster down to 53 men by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Steelers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons final preseason game
news

Camp report: Why Mack Hollins' 'no free lunches' mindset defines competitive Falcons receiver corps

Expect an intense battle for final receiver spots on the 53-man roster
news

Falcons release depth chart before final preseason game vs. the Steelers 

Atlanta faces Pittsburgh Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, Kyle Pitts and John FitzPatrick

We also discuss the Falcons' salary cap outlook for 2024 and an A.J. Terrell extension
news

Kyle Pitts makes Mercedes-Benz Stadium return, pushes for Falcons to 'finish it off right' against Steelers

Pitts saw game action against the Bengals on Friday for the first time since Week 11 of 2022 when he injured his knee. 
news

Camp Report: Catching up with Matthew Bergeron after first preseason start vs. Bengals

Plus more notes and observations from practice, including an update on the status of WRs Penny Hart and KhaDarel Hodge. 
news

Bubble Watch: Which Falcons pass catchers have built the strongest case to make the initial 53-man roster? 

Tori McElhaney and Terrin Waack zero in on five players they're interested in after the Falcons-Bengals tie Friday night. 
news

Bair: Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Falcons skill players flash 'explosive' potential in preseason cameo

We discuss what it means that quarterback Desmond Ridder has so many versatile weapons available to him
news

'The game didn't look too big for him.' For Bijan Robinson, it wasn't.

The rookie running back had four carries for 20 yards in Falcons' tie with Bengals. 

Top News

Camp Report: With 53-man roster cuts looming, Falcons players stay focused on remaining opportunities to earn spot

 Mustard and (now)...pickles? Bijan Robinson becomes part-owner in professional pickleball team

'Push the needle': How Jonnu Smith is evolving in first year in Atlanta, but seventh year of career 

Camp report: Why Mack Hollins' 'no free lunches' mindset defines competitive Falcons receiver corps

Advertising