'Push the needle': How Jonnu Smith is evolving in first year in Atlanta, but seventh year of career 

The story of how and why Smith ended up with the Falcons has already been told. He was traded to Atlanta, yes, but he came here for head coach Arthur Smith. The two Smiths began their partnership in Tennessee. They spent four years together after Jonnu Smith was drafted by the Titans in 2017. At the time, Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach, then his offensive coordinator two years later.

Jonnu Smith experienced the best production of his career working with Arthur, to the tune of 16 touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards in four seasons in Tennessee. It's production that set Jonnu Smith up for signing a whopping four-year, $50 million deal with New England. It set Arthur Smith up for the head coaching position he has with the Falcons.

After two seasons with the Patriots, Jonnu Smith reiterated on Monday that he's in Atlanta now is because of Arthur Smith.

"He's the reason I'm here," Jonnu Smith said.

The duo of coach and player have an agenda to push together, and it's not necessarily about having fun. It's getting the job done.

"We try to push the needle," Jonnu Smith said. "Arthur knows the caliber of player that I was,and the skillset that I had, and all I can do is enhance those. We're going to try to push the needle and put me in as many positions as I can to help, ultimately, this team win."

Arthur Smith has always had high expectations for Jonnu Smith. That fundamental thought doesn't change. Neither is letting their foot off the gas. If anything, they're pushing it closer to the floorboard.

"When it's time to snap the ball between those lines," Jonnu Smith said, "we know it's all work."

Tight ends coach Justin Peelle said after Monday's practice he appreciates Jonnu Smith's professionalism. He may run out to the field with a smile on his face, but when he steps between the lines, he's all business. He knows he has an opportunity in front of him.

"It's a new start for him, so to speak," Peelle said.

Jonnu Smith doesn't take that start lightly, nor does he diminish the ask of coaches for him to be a leader on this 2023 team, seeing as it's a team with more skill players on their rookie deals than not. Jonnu Smith said this is something he takes on, and sometimes, yeah, that means he leans a bit on the serious side.

"Something that a lot of people overlook and underestimate is someone's ability to be a leader," Jonnu Smith said. "Championship teams, they need leaders... There are so many different ways you can lead, and I'll never take that for granted. Going into Year 7, being one of the older guys in this unit, that's definitely something that I am gunning towards."

I went into my conversation with Jonnu Smith thinking I was going to get one thing, and I came out with something else entirely, seeing the professionalism of Jonnu Smith standing before me. I knew the story had to change to better fit this (more accurate) version of the tight end.

That doesn't mean he didn't play into my original angle, though. He at least gave me this:

"As long as I still feel like a kid playing this game I'll always play it," he said.