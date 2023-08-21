Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before final preseason game vs. the Steelers 

Atlanta faces Pittsburgh Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Aug 21, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons revealed the third unofficial depth chart ahead of the final preseason game vs. the Steelers.

The chart is almost identical to last week. This week's has less notable changes, but still there are a couple updates.

Last time, rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron was pushed to the starters position. I noted that Matt Hennessy was still out with an injury as to why Bergeron may have broke through the rookie barrier, and later the Falcons announced Hennessy suffered a season-ending injury.

As always, don't panic at the sight of Bijan Robinson listed third on the running backs list. That is an Arthur Smith formality for rookies unless, of course, you're Bergeron stepping up to the first team after a long-term injury.

Finally, Trevor Reid and Demone Harris have been added to the chart after they signed to Atlanta's training camp roster last week.

And don't forget — the 53-man roster cut deadline is next Tuesday, Aug. 29. That's when you'll see the depth chart really take form.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge J.J Arcega-Whiteside Keilahn Harris
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Josh Miles Barry Wesley Trevor Reid
LG Matt Bergeron Jonotthan Harrison Michael Menet
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton Justin Shaffer
RT Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield Tyler Vrabel
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali Penny Hart Slade Bolden Matt Sexton Zay Malone
FB Keith Smith Clint Ratkovich
RB Cordarrelle Patterson Tyler Allgeier Bijan Robinson Carlos Washington Jr. Godwin Igwebuike
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Timmy Horne Justin Ellis LaCale London Demone Harris
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham Carlos Davis Albert Huggins
DL Calais Campbell Joe Gaziano Zach Harrison Caeveon Patton
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter Kemoko Turay Delontae Scott
ILB Kaden Elliss Tae Davis Mike Jones Jr. Frank Ginda
ILB Troy Andersen Nate Landman Andre Smith
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Ade Ogundeji DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Cornell Armstrong Breon Borders Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins DeMarrco Hellams
S Richie Grant Micah Abernathy Lukas Denis Cliff Chattman
NB Dee Alford Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers Darren Hall Bless Austin

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes Penny Hart Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
