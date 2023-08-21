Falcons release depth chart before final preseason game vs. the Steelers 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons revealed the third unofficial depth chart ahead of the final preseason game vs. the Steelers.
The chart is almost identical to last week. This week's has less notable changes, but still there are a couple updates.
Last time, rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron was pushed to the starters position. I noted that Matt Hennessy was still out with an injury as to why Bergeron may have broke through the rookie barrier, and later the Falcons announced Hennessy suffered a season-ending injury.
As always, don't panic at the sight of Bijan Robinson listed third on the running backs list. That is an Arthur Smith formality for rookies unless, of course, you're Bergeron stepping up to the first team after a long-term injury.
Finally, Trevor Reid and Demone Harris have been added to the chart after they signed to Atlanta's training camp roster last week.
And don't forget — the 53-man roster cut deadline is next Tuesday, Aug. 29. That's when you'll see the depth chart really take form.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|J.J Arcega-Whiteside
|Keilahn Harris
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Josh Miles
|Barry Wesley
|Trevor Reid
|LG
|Matt Bergeron
|Jonotthan Harrison
|Michael Menet
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|Justin Shaffer
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jalen Mayfield
|Tyler Vrabel
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|Tucker Fisk
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Josh Ali
|Penny Hart
|Slade Bolden
|Matt Sexton
|Zay Malone
|FB
|Keith Smith
|Clint Ratkovich
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Bijan Robinson
|Carlos Washington Jr.
|Godwin Igwebuike
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timmy Horne
|Justin Ellis
|LaCale London
|Demone Harris
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Carlos Davis
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Joe Gaziano
|Zach Harrison
|Caeveon Patton
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|Kemoko Turay
|Delontae Scott
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|Tae Davis
|Mike Jones Jr.
|Frank Ginda
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Ade Ogundeji
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Cornell Armstrong
|Breon Borders
|Natrone Brooks
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|DeMarrco Hellams
|S
|Richie Grant
|Micah Abernathy
|Lukas Denis
|Cliff Chattman
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
|Darren Hall
|Bless Austin
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Mike Hughes
|Penny Hart
|Scotty Miller
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson