Falcons release depth chart before final preseason game vs. the Steelers 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons revealed the third unofficial depth chart ahead of the final preseason game vs. the Steelers.

The chart is almost identical to last week. This week's has less notable changes, but still there are a couple updates.

Last time, rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron was pushed to the starters position. I noted that Matt Hennessy was still out with an injury as to why Bergeron may have broke through the rookie barrier, and later the Falcons announced Hennessy suffered a season-ending injury.

As always, don't panic at the sight of Bijan Robinson listed third on the running backs list. That is an Arthur Smith formality for rookies unless, of course, you're Bergeron stepping up to the first team after a long-term injury.

Finally, Trevor Reid and Demone Harris have been added to the chart after they signed to Atlanta's training camp roster last week.