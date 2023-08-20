Camp Report: Catching up with Matthew Bergeron after first preseason start vs. Bengals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It may have been one snap in a preseason game, but Matthew Bergeron's first for the Falcons as the starting left guard meant a lot to him. He said when he was under the lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive line stood opposite him, he felt the weight of what that moment meant for him.

"Being from Canada, and I only had one offer out of high school, and just being able to play at this level, play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is one of the best stadiums in the NFL," Bergeron said. "... I think the experience, as a whole, was really special for me."

There were nerves -- of course -- as he got down in his stance, sandwiched between Drew Dalman at center and Jake Matthews at left tackle. He said he felt similar nerves when he got his first start for Syracuse not too long ago. That start was at tackle, and it was under the lights of Doak S. Campbell Stadium on the Florida State campus.

"It's the same stress -- same anxiety -- when you take that first snap," the Falcons second-round draft pick said. "My first snap in the NFL, I remember feeling that same thing when we were in Florida State. … But I got that feeling out of the way for the regular season so I can just play fast."

Despite the anxious jitters upon that first snap, Bergeron settled in, playing in two offensive drives Friday. The rest of the first-team offensive line only saw action in the first drive, but Bergeron got some more work in with the second-team on the next drive, too.

In all, Bergeron played in 23 offensive snaps at left guard in the Falcons' second preseason game. Those 23 snaps are important considering they are the only snaps Bergeron has ever taken at left guard in a game.

It's difficult to mimic the live feeling in the trenches of the NFL, so the more Bergeron can feel it in the preseason, the better for him as the expectation remains that he'll be the starting left guard for the Falcons when the regular season begins with Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. It's because of this fact Bergeron's development had to speed up. He knows that, too.

"I am trying to speed up the process because I got in the starting lineup and everything kind of fell fast," Bergeron said. "I am learning every day, learning from those guys (around me). Learning from Chris (Lindstrom), learning from coach (Dwayne Ledford). I feel like I've gotten better from Day 1 to now, and hopefully I can just keep growing."

Asked what he has improved upon the most throughout training camp, Bergeron said it has to do with his ability to process the game at a quicker pace, a usual response for rookies. Asked where he'd still like to improve, Bergeron fell back to the fundamentals, saying it's a daily process to break muscle memory of having played the tackle position up to this point in his career.

"You can see in my game that sometimes I tend to play a little higher," Bergeron said. "My hands tend to be a little higher, and that comes from playing tackle, playing outside. Sometimes I get happy feet, too, which comes from being a tackle for so long. But I am getting more and more used to it, and hopefully I am getting better as the days go on."

The Falcons have always had a plan for Bergeron, seeing as they moved up in the 2023 NFL Draft to acquire him. That plan may be moving at a new speed as Bergeron has transitioned into a starting role. However, it's because of that plan and the people around him that -- once the first-snap nerves settled -- Bergeron ultimately felt prepared to play in Friday's preseason game.