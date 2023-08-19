Bubble Watch: Which Falcons pass catchers have built the strongest case to make the initial 53-man roster? 

S DeMarcco Hellams

OK. I confess: I lied to you. I said you would get a list of new players, and then I went and included someone who I wrote about last week. I apologize for leading you astray, but I don't apologize for including Hellams in this list. He deserves to be here.

There is no one I feel like I have written about more in the preseason than that of Hellams. One of the Falcons' two most recent seventh-round draft picks has made plays left and right throughout the first two preseason games. Though he didn't play as much Friday as he did last week in Miami, the safety still made the most of his opportunities. He earned his second interception of the preseason, jumping a route in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' game against the Bengals. It goes along with the play he made in the end zone in Miami.

Hellams has shown a skill set that the Falcons covet in the secondary: finding a way to get his hands on the ball. But something I think goes overlooked in Hellams' wheelhouse is his tackling ability. When Hellams makes a tackle, he lays down the hammer. He's a physical safety and has been for years. When asked about Hellams after the last two games, Smith has said the same thing: The Hellams this staff sees playing right now is the same guy the group saw playing at Alabama. What Hellams is showing the coaching staff while playing in the league is what actually got him here. Is what he's doing enough to warrant him a spot on this initial 53-man roster? It's starting to feel more and more likely the more plays he makes.