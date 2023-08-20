Kyle Pitts makes Mercedes-Benz Stadium return, pushes for Falcons to 'finish it off right' against Steelers

The play, which was already rather impressive considering it was a one-handed catch, was even more so when further inspected.

"I didn't realize it live, until I watched the tape: That ball actually got tipped," Smith said. "He went back and adjusted on it. (Bengals defensive end Sam) Hubbard tipped it a little bit behind him. But it was good. It was good for Kyle to feel that.

"And he was excited to be back out there. Just one more step."

The Falcons drafted Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021 out of Florida. As a rookie, he started 15 games and played in 17, totaling 68 receptions on 110 targets (61.8%) for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. He earned Pro Bowl honors.

Prior to his injury, Pitts had started all 10 games and caught 28 of his 59 passes (47.5%) for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Keep in mind, Pitts is onto his third quarterback in as many years. He had Matt Ryan as his quarterback in 2021, Marcus Mariota in 2022 and now Ridder in 2023. For that reason, setting expectations for Pitts could be difficult. Each offense has and will operate differently.

Besides, Pitts' aim is overall improvement.

"I wouldn't say there's one specific thing," Pitts said. "There's multiple things I want to improve on daily as a human on and off the field."

Personally, Pitts may not have concrete goals that he's willing to share. Professionally, however, is different.

The Falcons have their third and final preseason game Thursday (7:30 p.m., FOX 5) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, again inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After that, Atlanta's preseason work is done. Up next is Week 1.