Camp Report: With 53-man roster cuts looming, Falcons players stay focused on remaining opportunities to earn spot

Big swing coming for Jalen Mayfield: After being on injured reserve for majority of the 2022 season, Mayfield came back in 2023 at full health. Throughout training camp, the Falcons saw fit to move him back to his original position of tackle. He spent his rookie year taking starting reps at left guard before a back injury sidelined him last year. As time passes, though, Mayfield's opportunities seem to be dwindling. On Tuesday, he spent the day working at tackle with the third-team offensive line. OL Joshua Miles took reps at left tackle with the second team, while OL Tyler Vrabel held down the tackle spot on the right side of the protection. Does this mean Mayfield's chances of making this initial 53-man roster are slim? Not necessarily. I've just spent the last 500 words explaining all of the different looks and packages the Falcons were trying out Tuesday. What I am saying is, it's something we'll need to monitor in the Falcons' final preseason game vs. the Steelers on Thursday.

"It's difficult," Mayfield said of the 53-man roster cuts looming. "You work for it all season with the same guys, and everybody knows the day comes and you have to put it in the back of your mind and know the opportunity that you have in front of you. ... For me, I'm just trying to make the most out of my opportunity and go out there and do what I know I can do."

Desmond Ridder, big tea guy: If the Falcons QB1 has a sponsorship deal with Halls cough drops before the year is out, don't act like you didn't see it coming. Come to find out after practice Tuesday, Ridder has a specific regiment to take care of the 'ole vocal chords (because yes, he needs them if you didn't know). Ridder shared he uses seven or eight cough drops a day. He's also a big tea guy. His tea of choice? Green tea with a little lemon and honey. If he's feeling frisky, he puts a cough drop in the tea. Learn something new every day, don't ya?

Well, if you are not here for the tea takes, here's a Ridder football take for those of you who are interested in that, too. Asked what he took from the one drive he and the first-team offense had last Friday night against the Bengals, Ridder said while the drive didn't end how he or anyone wanted to, something that did give members of the unit confidence was their overall ability to do what they wanted to do when they wanted to do it. The only times they slowed down or got off schedule was because they slowed themselves down with self-inflicted wounds.