How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Steelers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons final preseason game

Aug 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The preseason comes to a close Thursday as the Falcons play their third, and final, game before it really counts.

The Pittsburg Steelers come into town to face Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as we inch closer to the regular season.

The Falcons are coming off a short week after a 13-13 tie Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals. This game will give Arthur Smith and the rest of the coaching staff a final in-game look at players to help determine the 53-man roster.

After Thursday, the Falcons will host two more open training camp practices before the Sept. 10 opener vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Find all the information you need to watch or listen the first preseason game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly sunny/clear skies

High/low: 94 degrees/74 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 66 percent

Moon: First Quarter

