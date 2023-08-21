Camp report: Why Mack Hollins' 'no free lunches' mindset defines competitive Falcons receiver corps

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – There are more receivers worthy of roster spots than the Falcons likely have available. Such is the situation on a more competitive roster across the board.

While we could list a few roster locks for what could be five slots, but Mack Hollins wouldn't like that very much. That's not the mindset he instills in a position group where he's the senior member.

"Nobody has a spot (locked) in our room," Hollins said after Monday afternoon's practice. "That's our mindset that you compete every day. I'm not a starter. Drake isn't a starter. Scotty Miller isn't a starter. Every day is a competition where you have an opportunity to prove yourself. That's how we'll go all the way through the end of the season. Every week is an opportunity to take a spot."

Hollins summed the situation up well by using a phrase he often uses with his fellow receivers.

"I've been saying it since I got here," Hollins said. "There are no free lunches."

That's a mindset head coach Arthur Smith appreciated. There are no No. 1, 2 or 3 receivers. There's no entitlement created by draft status or contract size. Go earn it. Prove you can be a top guy.

"Nothing is set in stone," Hollins said. "Every day is a workday. Every day is a competition. That's the message that has been in our room and that's the message that will stay in this room."

Hollins knows all too well about the stress of securing a roster spot. He earned his time and again as a core special teams player and down-on-the-depth-chart receiver. That was the case until his big 2022 with the Raiders. Special teams are everything for those guys, and that's certainly the case for Penny Hart and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Zay Malone, guys who are battling for what might be just one available job on the active roster.

We've seen each of those guys make positive contributions and have moments in the sun, meaning Smith and GM Terry Fontenot have some tough choices to make with roster cuts.