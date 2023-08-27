Young playmakers believe this 2023 Falcons team can be 'entertaining' 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith was asked a simple question on Sunday: What should Falcons fans expect from this 2023 team? His answer was simple, too: He believes this team will be an entertaining one to watch in 2023. He's said before that, as a play-caller, he's had quite a bit of fun with the team this organization has been building towards for two years.

But in a league that thrives on entertaining its fans, what does this realistically mean for the Falcons? Well, some of the young playmakers explain.

For quarterback Desmond Ridder, he said being entertaining really means being explosive. In fact, this is a goal of the Falcons this season. It's one that's been stated by Smith on more than one occasion. He wants the Falcons to be more explosive in 2023 than they were in 2022.

"It's the explosiveness that we know this team can have," Ridder said. "It would be exciting to go out there and see big plays happening left and right. And honestly, for me, it's about just keeping the ball moving forward."

Meanwhile, someone like rookie running back Bijan Robinson is itching to get out on the field because of the potential he feels this team, particularly this offense, could have. (But also because he's missed the game, too).