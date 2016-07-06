Alford Training with Former Pro Bowl DB

Although Clark hasn't been out of the game long, he's gained a lot of valuable teaching experience since hanging up the cleats. Right now he's the Director of Football Operations at Traction Sports Performance in Baton Rouge, La., and last summer, he interned with the Steelers during training camp, where he worked closely with Pittsburgh's secondary.

In addition to working with the Falcons veteran, Clark is coaching San Diego Charger Dexter McCoil and New York Giant Landon Collins.

Alford hopes that learning from the 2011 Pro Bowler will help him secure a Pro Bowl nomination of his own. If they can make a few small adjustments here and there, that goal can be accomplished in 2016.