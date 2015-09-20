8 Points on Week 2 Win Over Giants

Another Game, Another Comeback: Matt Ryan once again led the Falcons downfield for a late, thrilling comeback victory, giving Atlanta its first win against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. In the fourth quarter, he completed nine of 13 passes—the last of which went to Julio Jones for 37 yards and set up Devonta Freeman's game-winning run. Ryan's game-winning drive was the 29th of his career, which ranks first in the NFL since Atlanta drafted him in 2008. No QB in league history has authored more in his first eight campaigns.

Julio Continues to be Great: Jones followed up his stellar Week 1 performance with another impressive showing—this one good for 135 receiving yards. Through two games, Ryan has a 136.54 passer rating when targeting Jones, who looks to be worth every penny of his new contract. The superstar receiver had a career-high 13 receptions—including the stellar one below—and recorded his 20th career 100-yard appearance.

Tamme, Hankerson Break Out: Jacob Tamme tallied 77 yards on four grabs—including a 44-yard haul in the third quarter, the longest of his career. The veteran tight end was able to exploit a less-than-stellar group of Giants linebackers and added a dynamic element to Atlanta's offense.

Leonard Hankerson, who turned in a six-catch, 77-yard showing, snagged a touchdown and set up another with an 11-yard reception mere inches shy of the goal line. On a day when Jones garnered lots of attention, these newcomers gave Ryan the kind of options he needed to win.

Running Backs Pitch In: Before leaving with a rib injury, Tevin Coleman gained 32 yards on nine carries—one of which resulted in his first career touchdown. While the Falcons missed his presence in the second half, a fast, resilient Devonta Freeman stepped up admirably. In addition to his big score, the second-year RB earned 59 yards from scrimmage and proved to be a threat during passing and running downs.

Run Defense Remains Stout: For the second straight week, the Falcons held their opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards. Quite a difference from last year.

Biermann Steps Up: Kroy Biermann, tasked with filling in for the injured Brooks Reed, was arguably the defense's most important player on Sunday. By forcing an Eli Manning fumble in the third stanza, he and Paul Soliai, who recovered the loose ball, prevented New York from cashing in on a long drive. The Falcons then promptly marched down the field and scored a touchdown.

Beasley Arrives: After a quiet opener against Philadelphia, Vic Beasley Jr. showed us why he deserved to be the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. The Clemson graduate forced a crucial holding penalty in the second quarter and, following a number of productive snaps, earned his first career sack by forcing a Manning fumble. The loose ball tumbled downfield and was recovered by New York for a first down; nonetheless, it was encouraging to see the talented rookie display his explosiveness off the edge.

Atlanta Goes Back to Back: The Falcons are now 2-0 for the first time since 2012, when they won their division and made it to the NFC Championship Game. Not only did they win two consecutive matchups; they did so against a pair of deep, talented opponents. They'll take on yet another NFC East foe next Sunday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

