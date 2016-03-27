5 Things to Know About OLB Upshaw

Reunited with Julio:Upshaw enrolled at Alabama the same year Julio Jones first arrived in Tuscaloosa. The two spent three seasons together with the Crimson Tide and were important contributors as Nick Saban built Alabama into the powerhouse it is today.

Championship Experience: Upshaw is no stranger to big moments. The 6-foot-2, 272-pounder won two national championships with Alabama (2010, 2012) and was a part of the Baltimore Ravens team that triumphed in Super Bowl XLVII. Upshaw had a big influence on that game, registering a forced fumble that Baltimore recovered in the third quarter. The Ravens scored on the following possession and eventually squeaked by the San Francisco 49ers with a three-point win.

Upshaw enjoyed a lot of success in high school, too, helping Eufaula (Ala.) to its first state championship appearance since 1981. He also won the 2009 SEC championship with the Crimson Tide and was named the 2011 Capital One Bowl MVP.

Solid Start in Baltimore:Upshaw's performance at Alabama convinced the Ravens to draft him in the second round (35th overall) in 2012. During his four years in Baltimore, he earned 183 tackles (111 solo), seven passes defended, five sacks, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

A Dependable Addition: Falcons linebackers have suffered a lot of injuries of late, but Upshaw, who's yet to miss a regular season game in the NFL, is about as durable as they come. He dressed in 64 straight games for the Ravens, and as a member of the Crimson Tide, the only game he missed came at the end of his freshman campaign. He's also known for his team-first attitude and willingness to play in a variety of roles.

"He's a man," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Upshaw, according to the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "He's in every special teams meeting, every punt protection practice. He's willing to do all the dirty work. He's got a great attitude. He's very smart. He's not the kind of guy that you want to see leave."