2015 Position Review: Quarterback

Stats of Note:Ryan reached 30,000 passing yards and 200 touchdowns in 2015. This was the fifth-straight season he's thrown for 4,000-plus yards, currently the third-longest streak in NFL history. No other Falcon has accomplished this feat. He also tallied five 300-yard passing games this season, giving him 35 for his career, which is the most by any Falcons quarterback.

How the Falcons Rank: Ryan finished fifth in passing yards (4,591), sixth in completion percentage (66.3), seventh among QBs in Pro Football Focus rating (22.7), 15th in total QB rating (61.8) and 17th in touchdown passes (21).

Standout Player: Ryan. Though he'd be the first to admit that 2015 was not his best campaign, Atlanta's franchise quarterback had a number of outstanding performances and seemed to better grasp Kyle Shanahan's playbook as the season wore on.