2015 Position Review: Linebackers

Jan 27, 2016 at 07:33 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Stats of Note:Nate Stupar was the highest rated Falcons LB on Pro Football Focus with a 4.5 cumulative rating. Brooks Reed and Philip Wheeler also earned positive overall grades.

Officials didn't call Justin Durant for a penalty in any of his 661 snaps. Over the course of his NFL career, Durant has only been called for three infractions in 5,130 defensive plays.

Wheeler recorded a sack, a QB hit and a QB hurry in just 14 pass-rush snaps.

How the Falcons Rank:Paul Worrilow's 95 tackles were good for 32nd in the league among linebackers.

Among OLBs, Stupar and Reed ranked 34th and 35th, respectively, in tackling efficiency.

Standout Player: Stupar. The Penn State graduate impressed Atlanta's new coaching staff and earned an expanded role in 2015, one that greatly helped the Falcons defense when other linebackers dealt with injuries. Although he ranked seventh on the team in tackles, he made the most of his opportunities, as he constantly shut down opposing running backs and fared well in coverage.

Potential Draft Target: Reggie Ragland. The University of Alabama product helped lead the Crimson Tide to yet another National Championship thanks to his 102 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-2 LB is undoubtedly a first-round talent and can be a defensive building block for years to come.

