2010 Pro Bowl balloting begins on NFL.com

The 2010 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2010 and televised live on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET from Dolphin Stadium in South Florida, also the site of Super Bowl XLIV a week later on Sunday, February 7.
Fans can buy tickets to the 2010 Pro Bowl at www.NFL.com/ProBowl and TICKETMASTER.COM or by calling 800-745-3000.
The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 22 - 23.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
Quarterbacks Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and Eli Manning were the top three vote-getters last year with running back Clinton Portis and quarterback Kurt Warner rounding out the top five.
Following is a breakdown of positions and corresponding number of players who will be selected in each conference (43 per conference):
|**Offense**
|**Defense**
|**Special Teams**
|Wide Receivers (4)
|Ends (3)
|Punter (1)
|Tight Ends (2)
|Interior Linemen (3)
|Placekicker (1)
|Tackles (3)
|Outside Linebackers (3)
|Kick Returner (1)
|Guards (3)
|Inside/Middle Linebackers (2)
|Special Teamer (1)
|Centers (2)
|Cornerbacks (3)
|Quarterbacks (3)
|Safeties (3)
|Running backs (3)
|Need Player (1- Coach's Choice)
|Fullback (1)