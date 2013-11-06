Wing Tips: Falcons vs. Seahawks

Nov 06, 2013 at 01:01 AM

The 2-6 Falcons will face the 8-1 Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on Sunday. Here are some facts and tidbits about the matchup:

  • Sunday marks the 14 regular season meeting between the two clubs.
  • The matchup is also a rematch of last season's NFC Divional Playoff, a game which the Falcons won 30-28 on the strength of a 49-yard game winning field goal from K Matt Bryant.
  • Seattle holds an 8-5 edge in the all-time regular season series, but the Falcons have won each of the last four meetings between the two clubs (including postseason).
  • Head coach Mike Smith has led the Falcons to three straight wins over the Seahawks, including wins in Seattle in 2010 and 2011, as well as last season's playoff victory.
  • RB Steven Jackson has rushed for 1,137 yards on 293 carries with eight touchdowns in 17 games against Seattle
  • QB Matt Ryan holds the single game high for passing yards against the Seahawks with 291 (10/2/11).
  • The longest reception against the Seahawks came on December 30, 2007 by Alge Crumpler with 55-yards.
  • Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll coached Falcons LT Sam Baker at USC from 2003-07.
  • Tom Cable was the offensive line coach at Cal while Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez was on campus. Cable also coached the Falcons offensive line in 2006.
  • Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Falcons C Peter Konz were teammates at the University of Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to the 2012 Rose Bowl.
  • CB Desmond Trufant is from Tacoma, WA and attended the University of Washington where he played with Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse.
  • RB Steven Jackson played with Seahawks CB Brandon Browner at Oregon State in 2003.
  • TE Levine Toilolo and Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin played together for the 2010 season at Stanford University.
  • QB Matt Ryan currently has an active streak of 14 games with a touchdown pass.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

Filling the needs in free agency to draft the best players on the board | GM Terry Fontenot

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Advertising