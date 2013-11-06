Wing Tips: Falcons vs. Seahawks

The 2-6 Falcons will face the 8-1 Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on Sunday. Here are some facts and tidbits about the matchup:
- Sunday marks the 14 regular season meeting between the two clubs.
- The matchup is also a rematch of last season's NFC Divional Playoff, a game which the Falcons won 30-28 on the strength of a 49-yard game winning field goal from K Matt Bryant.
- Seattle holds an 8-5 edge in the all-time regular season series, but the Falcons have won each of the last four meetings between the two clubs (including postseason).
- Head coach Mike Smith has led the Falcons to three straight wins over the Seahawks, including wins in Seattle in 2010 and 2011, as well as last season's playoff victory.
- RB Steven Jackson has rushed for 1,137 yards on 293 carries with eight touchdowns in 17 games against Seattle
- QB Matt Ryan holds the single game high for passing yards against the Seahawks with 291 (10/2/11).
- The longest reception against the Seahawks came on December 30, 2007 by Alge Crumpler with 55-yards.
- Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll coached Falcons LT Sam Baker at USC from 2003-07.
- Tom Cable was the offensive line coach at Cal while Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez was on campus. Cable also coached the Falcons offensive line in 2006.
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Falcons C Peter Konz were teammates at the University of Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to the 2012 Rose Bowl.
- CB Desmond Trufant is from Tacoma, WA and attended the University of Washington where he played with Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse.
- RB Steven Jackson played with Seahawks CB Brandon Browner at Oregon State in 2003.
- TE Levine Toilolo and Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin played together for the 2010 season at Stanford University.
- QB Matt Ryan currently has an active streak of 14 games with a touchdown pass.