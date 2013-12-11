Wing Tips: Falcons vs. Redskins

The 3-10 Falcons face the 3-10 Redskins in the Georgia Dome on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here are some facts and tidbits about the matchup:
- Sunday's game marks the 23rd meeting between the two NFC clubs with Washington holding a 14-7-1 advantage in the all-time series.
- Under head coach Mike Smith, the Falcons have won each of their last two meetings with the Redskins, including a 24-17 win at FedEx Field in 2012.
- Redskins RB Alfred Morris has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season with 1,027 yards in 2013. He is one of six 1,000-yard backs in the NFL this season and is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
- Since 2008, the Falcons own a 34-11 record at home. QB Matt Ryan has completed 72.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,851 yards with 10 touchdowns, one interception and 106.2 QB rating at home this season.
- Ryan holds the single game high for passing yards against the Redskins with 345 yards, which he achieved on October 7, 2012.
- TE Tony Gonzalez was the Falcons 100-yard receiver the last time these two clubs met on October 7, 2012 with 123 yards. Gonzalez also holds a single game high of 13 receptions against the Redskins on the same date.
- Gonzalez has an active streak of 208 games with a reception, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
- Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Nolan began his career with the Denver Broncos in 1987, while current Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. In 1990, Shanahan returned to the Broncos as offensive assistant, once again coaching with Nolan.
- RB Steven Jackson played with Redskins LB Nick Barnett at Oregon State in 2001 and 2002.
- Redskisn DE Jarvis Jenkins and Falcons DE Malliciah Goodman played together at Clemson University.
- WR Darius Johnson and WR Aldrick Robinson were teammates at Southern Methodist University.
- G Justin Blalock and Redskins LB Brian Orakpo were teammates at Texas.
- LB Akeem Dent and Redskins S Bacarri Rambo both played at the University of Georgia.
- LB Paul Worrilow has an active streak of 6 games with 10 tackles.
- WR Roddy White has 110 games with a reception, which is an active streak and a franchise record.