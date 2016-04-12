Will Nation's CFB Sack Leader Become a Falcon?

Most of the talk surrounding the Falcons in reference to their biggest draft need is centered on the linebacker position. ESPN's draft guru Todd McShay's "Grade A" mock draft was released and he, just like most other media members, believes Atlanta will select a linebacker with their first pick.

McShay thinks general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn will select Darron Lee if he is available when they are on the clock. This selection comes as no surprise as Lee has emerged as the outright favorite to become the newest member of the Falcons' roster.

Another weapon for QB Matt Ryan and a defensive end to help rush the passer is the direction McShay sees the Falcons going. He has Atlanta selecting Arkansas TE Hunter Henry in the second round and Penn State DE Carl Nassib in the third.

"The Falcons were the worst defense in the NFL at covering running backs and tight ends last season, allowing 213 combined completions, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Lee would help solve that problem with his 4.47 speed and outstanding coverage ability. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Henry would give QB Matt Ryan a much-needed weapon down the seam, while Nassib would help bolster a pass rush that generated just 19 sacks last season." – Todd McShay

Henry is viewed as perhaps the best tight end in this year's draft class and would fit perfectly in Atlanta's tight end-friendly offense. Nassib on the other hand is a relatively unknown name solely because of the depth and talent in the defensive line group.

The former Nittany Lion led the nation in sacks during the 2015 season with 15.5 and is just scratching the surface of his potential. According to Pro Football Focus, Nassib had the highest grade and win percentage among defensive linemen during one-on-one drills. The former walk-on is praised for his work ethic and willingness to improve, something we know Quinn values highly.