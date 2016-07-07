Will Julio Jones Reach 2,000 Yards in 2016?

Given how rare it is to get that many opportunities, the odds are already stacked against Jones. We also have to consider the changes coming to Atlanta's offense. Mohamed Sanu, a physical receiver who is expected to rack up numbers in accordance with his new contract, should take some pressure off Jones. Rookie tight end Austin Hooper, despite just two years of college experience, has the raw tools needed to be a productive pass-catcher — especially in the red zone.

And Justin Hardy, who impressed during limited action as a rookie, figures to take on an important role as someone who can effectively work from the slot and move the chains. These three should allow Ryan to distribute the ball more evenly, which, as Kyle Shanahan explained in December, is better than leaning on one option.

"In the right scenario, a guy can get (2,000 yards), but you hope it doesn't happen, because you'd like to spread it around and be a little bit more balanced," Shanahan said. "But if we were committed to get him 2,000 yards, I mean, Julio can do that. That isn't necessarily a good thing, though, when it comes to wins and losses."

All factors considered, it'll be extremely difficult to pull off this feat. But when it comes to a talent like Jones, record-breaking performances are never impossible.