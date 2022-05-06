Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Over the course of the next few days (the weekend not included), Scott, Kris and I are going to go into more depth as to who our favorite Falcons draft pick was in 2022, and why.

I'm up first. Hi. It's Tori. And I have chosen Arnold Ebiketie, the edge rusher from Penn State, as my favorite Falcons draft pick of 2022.

As I wrote in our "Question of the Week" segment on Wednesday, I chose Ebiketie based on principle. The principle being that I can't preach pass rush all offseason and not choose a pass rusher as my favorite pick.

As time has gone on I understand why the Falcons didn't take an edge rusher at No. 8. Drake London was the right fit for the Falcons based on how the draft board fell on draft night. If any of those top three edge rushers falls to No. 8, perhaps I think differently on taking London. But now knowing 1) how far Jermaine Johnson fell and 2) how much the Falcons valued London on their own draft board, it makes complete sense - in my mind at least - why London was their guy.