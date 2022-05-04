How did the Falcons fare in 2022 NFL Draft? -- Question of the Week

Were there any surprises for you as you look back on what you thought this draft would be for the Falcons vs. what it ended up being?

Tori: I said this on the podcast but I think it bears repeating here in written form, too. I thought the Falcons were going to attack the draft by working from the inside out. What I mean by that is I thought Atlanta would prioritize taking players on the line of scrimmage (guards, offensive and defensive tackles, edge rushers) first, and then work their way to skill players in the later rounds of the draft. Even with the Falcons having completed a bit of work to bring in linemen during free agency, I still thought there would be a chance we saw the Falcons make a run on linemen in the first two days of the draft. I guess I wouldn't say that I was all-out surprised that they didn't, more that I was intrigued by their strategy. After all, they still got two edge rushers, and signed Grady Jarrett to an extension this week. I'm quite alright with that to be sure.

Kris: I spoiled my answer before, but I always thought that if Jermaine Johnson or any of the top four edge rushers were available at eight, the Falcons would take one. So I was surprised there, but my biggest surprise was that the Falcons got a quarterback. I did not think they would get a quarterback in this draft, but I also did not believe that just one quarterback would go before the Falcons pick in the third round. The Falcons took the second quarterback off the board in Ridder in the third round, a move that if someone told me would have happened the day before the draft, I would have thought no way in a million years would happen.