Who will win, Saints or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons and Saints are about to lock horns for the second time in three weeks, and both teams have much to play for in this Week 13 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

New Orleans (9-2) has won eight straight games and is currently sitting atop the NFC and holding the top seed. Remember, with the expanded playoff format this year, only one team – the No. 1 seed – will have a bye in the postseason, and that's a huge advantage. The Saints would very much like to hold on to that top spot.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has won four of its last six games and is clinging to an outside chance of earning a playoff berth. With a five-game stretch that includes the Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and the Bucs twice to close out the regular season, it certainly won't come easy. Still, the Falcons (4-7) have little or no room for error at this point.