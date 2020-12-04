Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

The top 10 teams remain the same in this week's rankings, just reshuffled a bit. The bigger story, for now, is what's happening once you look outside those 10 teams.

There are a bunch of teams right now with five, six or seven wins – 11, to be exact. Who will emerge from that pack to earn a playoff spot? Well, we're about to find out as we head down the final stretch of the 2020 regular season.

There are few teams on the move and heading in the right direction, and one of them is the Atlanta Falcons. It feels like we say this every year, right?

Well, the Falcons jump nine spots this week, up to the No. 18 spot. What's different this year is that Atlanta is starting to surge earlier than in years past. The big question now is, can they maintain it over the next five games? They play the Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and the Bucs twice.