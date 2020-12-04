Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers, Chiefs still 1-2 while soaring Falcons jump nine spots

Falcons are 4-2 in last six games and close season out Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and Bucs twice

Dec 04, 2020 at 02:36 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1204_PR-Wk13

The top 10 teams remain the same in this week's rankings, just reshuffled a bit. The bigger story, for now, is what's happening once you look outside those 10 teams.

There are a bunch of teams right now with five, six or seven wins – 11, to be exact. Who will emerge from that pack to earn a playoff spot? Well, we're about to find out as we head down the final stretch of the 2020 regular season.

There are few teams on the move and heading in the right direction, and one of them is the Atlanta Falcons. It feels like we say this every year, right?

Well, the Falcons jump nine spots this week, up to the No. 18 spot. What's different this year is that Atlanta is starting to surge earlier than in years past. The big question now is, can they maintain it over the next five games? They play the Saints, Chargers, Chiefs and the Bucs twice.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 13 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(11-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
How many times was their game moved? Doesn’t matter; this team would play and beat you in a parking lot tomorrow.
(10-1)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Is this Chiefs team better than the 2019 version? Time will tell, but no one wants to play them, either.
(9-2)
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
They’ve pounded the Falcons in their last two meetings. Will they make it three in a row?
(8-3)
4
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
This team is one of two darkhorses that could emerge from the AFC. They’re solid on both sides of the ball.
(8-3)
5
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
It’s a good thing they’re getting more ingredients to let Russ cook with – he needs ’em.
(8-3)
6
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
More and more, I think the Packers will be the team to beat coming out of the NFC.
(8-3)
7
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
You know those two darkhorses from the AFC I just mentioned? Yeah, they’re the other ones.
(7-4)
8
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
When they’re on, they’re tough to beat. When they’re not on, well, they’re so beatable.
(7-5)
9
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The talent is there, but it’s not coming together consistently. That’s why they’re 7-5, too.
(7-4)
10
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Just when you start feeling good about this team, they lose by 19 to a division rival.
(6-5)
11
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They have their flaws and say what you want about their record, but this is a good team.
(8-3)
12
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
I know, I know. They’re 8-3 and ranked 12th. Why? Because that’s where they belong – and they barely beat the Jags.
(7-4)
13
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
They whipped the Jets, and that’s exactly what good teams should do: Pound lesser teams.
(6-5)
14
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They’re growing and learning, sometimes the hard way – and it can be painful at times.
(6-5)
15
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Speaking of painful, Jon Gruden compared the Falcons loss to having teeth pulled. Ouch.
(5-6)
16
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
It’s been a tough year for the defending NFC champs, but the talent still shows up (when it’s on the field).
(5-6)
17
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Up and down, and really inconsistent. That’s the only way I can describe the Patriots’ season thus far.
(4-7)
18
9
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Big jump. They’re 4-2 under Raheem Morris and should be 5-1. That one bad loss? To the Saints. Up next? The Saints.
(5-6)
19
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
They’ve won of their last five. That one loss came at the end of the game. They’re on a roll, but they don’t scare anyone.
(5-6)
20
4
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
I’ve said all year that they’ll go as far as the quarterback play will take them. Welp, they’re back to Trubisky.
(4-7)
21
8
Texans_table
Houston Texans
They’ve won three of their last four, which is good. But the three wins were over the Jags, Pats and Lions. Meh.
(4-8)
22
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They’re on a bye week and, frankly, could have used it about a month or so ago.
(4-7)
23
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
I’ve been saying here that they could be the team to win the East. They can prove they’re worthy by beating the Seahawks this week.
(4-7)
24
4
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
They were embarrassed on Thanksgiving and then fired the head coach and GM. Changes coming to Motown.
(4-7)
25
2
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They’re playing the best team in the league Sunday. Will they shock the world? Probably not.
(4-7)
26
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
They’re playing the second-best best team in the league Sunday. Will they shock the world? Probably not.
(3-8)
27
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Outside of one quarter, they hung with the Bills. They host the Patriots next and that’s winnable.
(3-7-1)
28
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Yes, Carson Wentz has some issues, but look at that offensive line the weapons he has to work with first.
(3-8)
29
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Speaking of beat-up offensive lines and quarterback issues … the Cowboys might end up with a top-five pick at this point.
(2-8-1)
30
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
This team competes but hasn’t learned how to win consistently. They have their QB of the future … on IR.
(1-10)
31
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
They’ve lost at least a handful of one-score games this season but still have a ton of holes.
(0-11)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
It looks like this franchise is (once again) about to hit the reset button. Poor Jets fans.
