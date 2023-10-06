Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Texans? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Houston at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Oct 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons are back home to take on the Houston Texans in Week 5.

Both squads are 2-2, but Atlanta is riding a two-game losing streak and the Texans have won two in a row.

While the Falcons look to jump-start their offense after scoring just 13 points in the last two outings, the Texans have been scorching on that side of the ball with 67 combined points in their two wins.

Most experts have generally picked against the Falcons in the last few weeks, and this one is no different. Let's check out the full picks:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Texans
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Texans
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Texans
Dan Parr | NFL.com Texans
Tom Blair | NFL.com Texans
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Texans
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons
Bill Bender | Sporting News Texans

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Related Links

Week 5 Practice | 10.05.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Houston Texans, presented by Fast Twitch.

DELTA 9x16A
1 / 27
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zay Malone #82 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zay Malone #82 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver C.J. Saunders #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver C.J. Saunders #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
