Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Texans? Expert Picks

The Falcons are back home to take on the Houston Texans in Week 5.
Both squads are 2-2, but Atlanta is riding a two-game losing streak and the Texans have won two in a row.
While the Falcons look to jump-start their offense after scoring just 13 points in the last two outings, the Texans have been scorching on that side of the ball with 67 combined points in their two wins.
Most experts have generally picked against the Falcons in the last few weeks, and this one is no different. Let's check out the full picks:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Texans
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Texans
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Texans
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Texans
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Texans
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Texans
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Texans
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Houston Texans, presented by Fast Twitch.