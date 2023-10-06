Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson and Falcons run game, Desmond Ridder and Grady Jarrett-led pass rush

Stephen Evans from Franklin, Kentucky

I've been a super loyal fan since 1981, and so is my whole family. My question is , why have we abandoned our running game in the first half. It seems like we come out trying to throw the ball with little success. Putting more stress on our young quarterback. It goes back to the Green Bay game when we're inside the 5 and continually passing the ball until we turn it over on downs. Why have we forgotten Tyler Allgeier?

Bair: It's clear that, Stephen, that opponents are selling out to stop the run and forcing the Falcons to beat them through the air. That only works, however, if you're rocking a really good run defense. The Lions have the NFL's best run defense and Jacksonville is ninth. They were able to limit rushing efficiency which will be hard for others considering how much talent is featured in the Falcons rushing attack. The Texans are 19th, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare against the Falcons.

Regarding the rushing splits, Tyler Allgeier had a strong game in Week 1 but hasn't been efficient in his last three games. Bijan Robinson, by contrast, has been pretty hot. I still believe that Allgeier will get his carries when the run game is going. Also, if the Falcons are working from behind, as they have been in the last three games, Robinson is the superior receiving option out of the backfield and has big-play potential every time he touches the ball.