Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Carolina in what will be a key NFC South divisional game looking to get atop the division 

Nov 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

In a Thursday Night Football clash, the Falcons will play in what will be a vital NFC South divisional game against the Carolina Panthers looking to get back to .500 and atop the division. Just 10 days ago, these two teams matched up in a Week 8 overtime thriller that came down to a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal.

RELATED CONTENT:

Since then, things have changed for both teams. The Panthers welcomed back quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 9 against the Bengals after benching P.J. Walker in the first half due to offensive struggles. Mayfield fared in his return back throwing for 155 yards on 14/20 passing and two touchdowns. Yet, even with Walker's early struggles against the Bengals, he proved well against the Falcons in Week 8 passing for a career-high 317 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was named the starter for Week 10. Sam Darnold was also activated to the 53-man roster on Monday so there's depth for the Panthers to work with at the quarterback position.

As for the Falcons, Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned in Week 9 against the L.A. Chargers posting 13 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game as a unit rushed for 201 yards which was the third time this season the Falcons amassed over 200 rushing yards. Having Patterson back only makes this offense better.

On the defensive side, injuries still plague the Falcons secondary with A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Erik Harris all out. Considering their success through the air in Week 8, the Panthers passing attack will be something the Falcons look to limit in this matchup.

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Thursday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodayTBD
Matt Bowen | ESPNTBD
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comTBD
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsPanthers
Dominique Foxworth | ESPNTBD
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodayTBD

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

