Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

In a Thursday Night Football clash, the Falcons will play in what will be a vital NFC South divisional game against the Carolina Panthers looking to get back to .500 and atop the division. Just 10 days ago, these two teams matched up in a Week 8 overtime thriller that came down to a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal.

Since then, things have changed for both teams. The Panthers welcomed back quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 9 against the Bengals after benching P.J. Walker in the first half due to offensive struggles. Mayfield fared in his return back throwing for 155 yards on 14/20 passing and two touchdowns. Yet, even with Walker's early struggles against the Bengals, he proved well against the Falcons in Week 8 passing for a career-high 317 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was named the starter for Week 10. Sam Darnold was also activated to the 53-man roster on Monday so there's depth for the Panthers to work with at the quarterback position.