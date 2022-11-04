Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Expert Picks

The Falcons will clash against a stout Los Angeles Chargers team at home

Nov 04, 2022 at 11:59 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at home in what will be a challenging matchup for Atlanta on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert currently ranks fifth among NFL passing leaders, while dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

With the Falcons secondary still facing significant injuries, how Herbert fares attacking a young cornerback group could be the turning point in this game.

"He's accurate as heck," Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said on Thursday. "He's big, he's strong, he's hard to bring down and he doesn't get sacked very often and he doesn't take many sacks. He's mobile. He's not necessarily a guy that's just really looking to run. He's not doing that. He wants to throw it, he wants to be a pocket passer but he will run."

Yet, even with a dominant passing attack, the Chargers offense is banged up with wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), and Joshua Palmer (concussion) suffering injuries. This will be something to keep an eye out for. On the other hand, running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned back to practice this week. If Patterson is healthy enough to play against the Chargers, this will be a major plus for the Falcons offense who currently has the sixth ranked scoring offense across the NFL.

The Falcons rushing attack has been the offense's niche through the first eight weeks, but if the passing game can get going early, Atlanta will very much pose a threat against a Chargers defense featuring safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack. There will be a lot to play for on Sunday with the Falcons sitting atop the NFC South. The offense has to execute early in the first quarter, and the defense has to limit chunk yardage, which has hurt them in recent games.

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodayChargers
Matt Bowen | ESPNChargers
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comFalcons
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportChargers
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Bill Bender | Sporting NewsFalcons
Dominique Foxworth | ESPNFalcons
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportChargers
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsChargers
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodayChargers

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

We look at how carries might get distributed whenever Patterson returns in this Friday mailbag

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack

We dive deep into the numbers produced by Atlanta's highly-ranked run game heading into Week 9 clash with L.A. Chargers

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing state of Falcons secondary following recent injuries, NFL trade deadline moves

The Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to Buffalo, acquired Rashad Fenton from Kansas City

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice week continues

Chuma Edoga was also listed on Thursday's participation report

news

'I feel pretty good': Cordarrelle Patterson on his return to practice, playing prospects and the Falcons running back room

It remains uncertain if Patterson will return against the Chargers on Sunday

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice prep starts

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

We also discuss the Falcons' recent uptick in explosive plays allowed

news

Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons head coach said talks with Jacksonville regarding Ridley had been "on-going for a while."

news

Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson missed four games dealing with knee injury

news

Falcons trade for defensive back Rashad Fenton

Terry Fontenot makes another NFL trade deadline deal to fortify defense

Top News

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack

Falcons Daily: Analyzing state of Falcons secondary following recent injuries, NFL trade deadline moves

Troy Andersen details life on a cattle ranch, journey from Montana to NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Advertising