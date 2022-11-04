Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Expert Picks

Yet, even with a dominant passing attack, the Chargers offense is banged up with wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), and Joshua Palmer (concussion) suffering injuries. This will be something to keep an eye out for. On the other hand, running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned back to practice this week. If Patterson is healthy enough to play against the Chargers, this will be a major plus for the Falcons offense who currently has the sixth ranked scoring offense across the NFL.

The Falcons rushing attack has been the offense's niche through the first eight weeks, but if the passing game can get going early, Atlanta will very much pose a threat against a Chargers defense featuring safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack. There will be a lot to play for on Sunday with the Falcons sitting atop the NFC South. The offense has to execute early in the first quarter, and the defense has to limit chunk yardage, which has hurt them in recent games.