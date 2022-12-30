Who will win, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Dec 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons (5-10) will face the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) for their second to last game of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day. Quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium aiming to get his first win since being named the starter in Week 15. The Falcons will look to get their first victory since Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Cardinals are expected to have veteran quarterback Colt McCoy back starting on Sunday against the Falcons, after he cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Whether McCoy or third-string quarterback Trace McSorley plays on Sunday, the Falcons have been preparing for both players this week.

"They're two different players. Colt's been around for a while. Very smart player. Very efficient passer," head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday. "Trace, the way they used him, they were effective. Depending on what they decide to do, whether you're facing Colt, there are things you have to make sure you're prepared for. Trace, some of the stuff that we've seen, I'm sure they'll throw at us at some point, some of the quarterback run stuff, the four-by-one stuff that you see trending around the league that we have to be ready for because McSorley can certainly keep the ball and hurt you that way, too."

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodayFalcons
Seth Wickersham | ESPNCardinals
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comFalcons
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsFalcons
Dan Graziano | ESPNFalcons
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportCardinals
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodayCardinals

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com.

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has a chance to play on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

Falcons Daily analyzes the continued growth of a young quarterback and his equally young center.

news

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier lead a youth movement in Atlanta

Allgeier and London rank high among the best rookies at their position

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder development, Richie Grant, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

We break down all that and more in the last mailbag of the year (but not of the season)

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith explains why winning, making progress outweighs NFL Draft positioning

Falcons head coach explains, in detail, why there's plenty to gain over final two weeks

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep continues

Cordarrelle Patterson was also listed on Thursday's participation report

news

'It's all about the relationships:' Why Chris Lindstrom is so motivated to give back

Lindstrom named Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year, to first Pro Bowl in same month

news

'He's a tough, physical runner': How Tyler Allgeier has worked to emerge as a quality young running back

Allgeier ranks third amongst rookie running backs and seventeenth overall in the NFL in rushing yards

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy expected to start Sunday against Falcons

news

Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

Arthur Smith says "huge point of emphasis" will be put developing a more significant pass rush in Atlanta.

news

Falcons make roster moves involving two rookies

Jared Bernhardt designated to return to practice off injured reserve

Top News

'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier lead a youth movement in Atlanta

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder development, Richie Grant, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

Advertising