Who will win, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons (5-10) will face the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) for their second to last game of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day. Quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium aiming to get his first win since being named the starter in Week 15. The Falcons will look to get their first victory since Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

The Cardinals are expected to have veteran quarterback Colt McCoy back starting on Sunday against the Falcons, after he cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Whether McCoy or third-string quarterback Trace McSorley plays on Sunday, the Falcons have been preparing for both players this week.

"They're two different players. Colt's been around for a while. Very smart player. Very efficient passer," head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday. "Trace, the way they used him, they were effective. Depending on what they decide to do, whether you're facing Colt, there are things you have to make sure you're prepared for. Trace, some of the stuff that we've seen, I'm sure they'll throw at us at some point, some of the quarterback run stuff, the four-by-one stuff that you see trending around the league that we have to be ready for because McSorley can certainly keep the ball and hurt you that way, too."