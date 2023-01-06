Who will win, Falcons or Buccaneers? Expert Picks

The Falcons (6-10) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will meet for the season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 8. Atlanta is heading into Sunday's game coming off a home win against the Cardinals in Week 17, looking to close out the 2022 season strong. Even with Tampa Bay clinching the fourth seed in playoff standings, the Buccaneers still aim to play their starters against the Falcons.
This will be a vital evaluation game for the Falcons heading into the offseason, especially for quarterback Desmond Ridder facing the Buccaneers' top-10 passing defense. The rookie has fared well over his last three games, focused on carrying that momentum into Sunday's matchup.
Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Safid Deen | USA Today
|TBD
|Seth Wickersham | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Buccaneers
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|Greg Ivory | Bleacher Report
|Buccaneers
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Buccaneers
|Domonique Foxworth | ESPN
|Falcons
|Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|TBD
