Who will win, Falcons or Buccaneers? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Jan 06, 2023 at 12:01 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons (6-10) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will meet for the season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, January 8. Atlanta is heading into Sunday's game coming off a home win against the Cardinals in Week 17, looking to close out the 2022 season strong. Even with Tampa Bay clinching the fourth seed in playoff standings, the Buccaneers still aim to play their starters against the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT:

This will be a vital evaluation game for the Falcons heading into the offseason, especially for quarterback Desmond Ridder facing the Buccaneers' top-10 passing defense. The rookie has fared well over his last three games, focused on carrying that momentum into Sunday's matchup.

Let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday:

Table inside Article
Author | OutletPick
Safid Deen | USA TodayTBD
Seth Wickersham | ESPNBuccaneers
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.comBuccaneers
Gary Davenport | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Greg Ivory | Bleacher ReportBuccaneers
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting NewsBuccaneers
Domonique Foxworth | ESPNFalcons
Maurice Moton | Bleacher ReportFalcons
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
Lorenzo Reyes | USA TodayTBD

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com.

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Grady Jarrett revenge game vs. Tampa Bay incoming?

We all remember the circumstances of the last time the Falcons faced the Buccaneers, right? It's probably still a sore spot.

news

Falcons injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elijah Wilkinson the only Atlanta player to receive an injury designation

news

Nerdy Birds: A look at how 2022 Falcons compare to teams of the past

While the Falcons have had an up-and-down season in 2022, they have shown promise throughout the year. This season marks the first time in franchise history that the Falcons have had rookies as their leading rusher and leading receiver.

news

Bair Mail: On helping Grady Jarrett and fixing the pass rush, trading up to get Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, Kyle Pitts and more

We also discuss getting a win vs. NFL Draft positioning in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep continues

Elijah Wilkinson remained limited on Thursday's participation report

news

How Desmond Ridder embraces the pressure of big moments, why he's committed to finishing season strong

Ridder is the first quarterback in franchise history to complete at least 50 passes in his first three career starts

news

Two players with Falcons ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Dwight Freeney and Devin Hester were honored among 15 modern-era finalists

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Elijah Wilkinson was also listed on Wednesday's participation report

news

Arthur Smith, Falcons organization sends support to Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills -- Falcons Daily

Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field after making a tackle on Monday Night Football.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 18 of 2022 NFL regular season

Matt Hennessy getting longer look at left guard

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Top News

Falcons Daily: Grady Jarrett revenge game vs. Tampa Bay incoming?

Nerdy Birds: A look at how 2022 Falcons compare to teams of the past

Falcons injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bair Mail: On helping Grady Jarrett and fixing the pass rush, trading up to get Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, Kyle Pitts and more

Advertising