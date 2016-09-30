 Skip to main content
Who's In, Who's Out: Falcons vs. Panthers

Sep 30, 2016 at 06:25 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

For the third straight game, the Falcons will be without the services of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. The rookie injured his ankle in practice ahead of Atlanta's Week 2 game versus the Raiders, and has been sidelined since. Campbell was able to start running this week, with head coach Dan Quinn saying earlier in the week that "he's getting closer" in terms of his return.

WR Mohamed Sanu was a full participant for the first time all week. Sanu injured his shoulder in the first half of Monday night's game in New Orleans.

"We thought we would see the upswing from the week," Quinn said of Sanu. "He's battled back really good and I thought he looked terrific today, I thought that was the best he looked this week."

Atlanta's other starting receiver, Julio Jones, was also a full participant on Friday. On Thursday, Jones said that despite only having one catch against the Saints he's not injured.

LB Paul Worrilow (groin) is the other Falcon ruled out for Sunday's game.

