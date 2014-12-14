White Seizes Franchise Record for Career TDs

The Atlanta Falcons are in the final stretch of the regular season as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Georgia Dome. Fans came out to have fun before the game. Here are pictures of gameday.
Entering Week 15, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was one score shy of becoming the team's all-time leader in career touchdowns. He achieved the feat after hauling in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. The touchdown moved Atlanta to within a score of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-20.
White's 62nd-career touchdown broke the tie he had with former Falcons running back Michael Turner (61). White's newest team record comes in the same season he surpassed 10,000-career receiving yards (Week 11), just the 42nd player in NFL history to achieve the milestone.