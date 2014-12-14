White Seizes Franchise Record for Career TDs

Dec 14, 2014 at 07:35 AM

Gameday: Falcons vs. Steelers - 2014

The Atlanta Falcons are in the final stretch of the regular season as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Georgia Dome. Fans came out to have fun before the game. Here are pictures of gameday.

QB Matt Ryan
6 / 92

QB Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan
10 / 92

QB Matt Ryan

The Publix Drumline Competition will be held at hafltime
17 / 92

The Publix Drumline Competition will be held at hafltime

WR Roddy White
22 / 92

WR Roddy White

This group of fans traveled from Mexico to come to the game
33 / 92

This group of fans traveled from Mexico to come to the game

Marines were at the game on Sunday to take donations for the Toys for Tots program
49 / 92

Marines were at the game on Sunday to take donations for the Toys for Tots program

The parking lots were filled with tailgaters early Sunday morning
82 / 92

The parking lots were filled with tailgaters early Sunday morning

Entering Week 15, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was one score shy of becoming the team's all-time leader in career touchdowns. He achieved the feat after hauling in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. The touchdown moved Atlanta to within a score of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-20.

White's 62nd-career touchdown broke the tie he had with former Falcons running back Michael Turner (61). White's newest team record comes in the same season he surpassed 10,000-career receiving yards (Week 11), just the 42nd player in NFL history to achieve the milestone.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising