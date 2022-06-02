Which position will be hotly contested this summer? -- Question of the Week

We're in the thick of offseason programs, y'all. Rookies and veterans have come together and the Falcons are holding their open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday. Be there or be square, by the way.

Mandatory minicamp will be upon us soon, and it got Scott and I thinking about what that time will look like with the whole 2022 squad together for the very first time. Arthur Smith talks all the time about bringing in competition, so that also got us thinking about the position battles yet to be had.

RELATED CONTENT:

That brings us to the Question of the Week, and it's a simple one: What position do you think will be hotly contested this summer?

Tori's choice: Offensive line

OK, yeah, I get it that offensive line content doesn't sell but I want to see a knock-down, drag-out fight at this position nonetheless. There's no part of me that thinks Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield or even Matt Hennessy can't be pushed. They can. In fact, I expect them to be. I don't include Chris Lindstrom or Jake Matthews here because I think their spots are more than secure based on the decisions of the front office this offseason (i.e. extending Matthews and picking up Lindstrom's fifth-year option). I want to see the other three work for their spots.

I think by bringing in veterans like Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson that's what this coaching staff wants to see, too.

Now, could this group look exactly the same this season as it did last season? Yep. The Falcons returned everyone, after all. But Smith always says he likes physical, nasty linemen up front. So, yeah, I want to see how nasty this group can be this summer. (And hey, if Smith wants to get in on the action, too, I'd love to see that as well).