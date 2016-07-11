Which Falcons Could Enter Top 100 Players in '17?

Jul 11, 2016 at 03:53 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Last week, Falcons stars Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones were named to NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2016, landing at No. 50 and No. 8, respectively. Here are five players who could join the pair of Pro Bowlers on that list next season:

Desmond Trufant: A strong argument can be made that Trufant deserved to make the Top 100 this season. A premier corner who can neutralize top wide receivers around the league, he's among the most consistent and technically sound defensive backs in football. Perhaps the reason why he didn't earn a spot on the Top 100 is because teams seldom targeted the 2014 first-round pick last year. That respect goes a long way, however, and has made it clear that coaches and players alike believe he's a premier talent.

Jake Matthews: Dubbed one of Pro Football Focus' most improved players in 2015, Matthews is developing into one of the game's best offensive linemen. In his first healthy NFL season, the 2014 first-round pick adapted well to Atlanta's zone blocking scheme and consistently protected Ryan's blindside, allowing just one sack — the fewest among starting tackles. It's easy to see him making the Pro Bowl and the Top 100 as long as he stays healthy.

Matt Ryan: No stranger to the Top 100 list, Ryan can easily make it again next year — his second in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Turnovers, especially those in the red zone, more or less pushed him out of the Top 100, so if he can limit mistakes next year and get the most out of his improved supporting cast, Atlanta's franchise quarterback should be just fine.

Vic Beasley, Jr.: Beasley's 4.5 sacks during his rookie campaign led the team in a category the Falcons finished at 32nd in the league, but after gaining muscle and NFL experience, he may be primed for a breakout year. He showed flashes of Pro Bowl potential toward the end of 2016 — especially during Atlanta's victory over Carolina — and, as Falcons alum Patrick Kerney said, the physical skills and effort are there.

Mohamed Sanu: It would take one of the most impressive breakouts seasons in recent memory for Sanu to reach the Top 100. But that doesn't mean it's impossible. With an expanded role in Atlanta's offense, the former Cincinnati Bengal will have a chance to prove his physicality, athleticism and hands can complement Julio Jones. As NFL.com's Chris Wesseling pointed out on Twitter, when Sanu was a focal point in Cincinnati's offense back in 2014, he was on pace for 78 receptions, 1,336 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns at midseason. A similar output over the course of 16 games would undoubtedly make him one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot trading down in NFL Draft, Derek Carr, Justin Fields, best player available and more

Offseason Checklist, Pt. II: Prepping for NFL Combine, filling out the 2023 coaching staff, key dates to remember

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS Sports analyst has Falcons drafting Penn State cornerback at No. 8 overall

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft, and Blake Corum

Advertising