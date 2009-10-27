What to Watch for in Week 8

Turnovers



The Falcons rank 8th overall with a 3 turnover margin and have had key turnovers in big moments to help lead the team to 4-2 record. The Saints are 4th overall with a 8 turnover margin. The major difference is the type of turnovers. The Saints have 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries; the Falcons have five interceptions and eights fumble recoveries. Both teams have lost the ball 10 times this season (five picks and five fumbles for the Saints). The Falcons differ slightly with six int's and four fumbles. Michael Turner's four fumbles this season are rare since he's only had five career fumbles since 2004. The key will be interceptions. Drew Brees has only thrown five interceptions, (the Saints defense has almost tripled that) four of those have been returned for touchdowns. The Falcons have one victory (Bears) when Matt Ryan has thrown two interceptions this season. If Ryan can keep the ball out of the New Orleans defenses hands and the score stays low the Falcons might show the hostile fans something they have yet to see in 2009, A loss.