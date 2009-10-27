 Skip to main content
Advertising

What to Watch for in Week 8

Oct 27, 2009 at 02:45 PM
4c802146b6973dce1f680000.jpg


In the end, what really counts is what makes the difference. Here is "What to Watch For" as the Falcons take on the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Red Zone Efficiency

It's no secret the Saints have arguably the best offense in the NFL right now, but there is more to their success then Drew Brees and his fantasy football domination. The Saints only have one game this year when their red zone efficiency was below 50 percent. The Saints have gotten into the red zone 32 times through six and games and are leading the NFL with an average 39.7 points per game. The Falcons defense does the exact opposite. The Falcons have allowed opponents 19 trips to the read zone in six games and have held opponents red zone efficiency below 50 percent all but once this season. The Falcon defense may only be ranked 11th and 25th in yards per game, but they are keeping opposing teams out of the red zone and, more importantly, out of the end zone.

Keep the Score Low

The Falcons offense is slightly above average by scoring 24.0 points per game. On the other hand, the Saints offense scores points and their defense lets teams score. The Saints defense allows 21 points per game, but that is a generous stat. With the exception of two games (Jets and Bills) the Saints defense is allowing 27.5 points per game. For the Falcons to go into the Superdome and leave victorious they can't let the game become a shootout. The Saints have scored 238 total points this season. The Falcons have scored only 144 points through six games. By keeping the score low the Falcons can do what they do best, focus on the run first.

Turnovers

The Falcons rank 8th overall with a 3 turnover margin and have had key turnovers in big moments to help lead the team to 4-2 record. The Saints are 4th overall with a 8 turnover margin. The major difference is the type of turnovers. The Saints have 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries; the Falcons have five interceptions and eights fumble recoveries. Both teams have lost the ball 10 times this season (five picks and five fumbles for the Saints). The Falcons differ slightly with six int's and four fumbles. Michael Turner's four fumbles this season are rare since he's only had five career fumbles since 2004. The key will be interceptions. Drew Brees has only thrown five interceptions, (the Saints defense has almost tripled that) four of those have been returned for touchdowns. The Falcons have one victory (Bears) when Matt Ryan has thrown two interceptions this season. If Ryan can keep the ball out of the New Orleans defenses hands and the score stays low the Falcons might show the hostile fans something they have yet to see in 2009, A loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts still high on Dallas Turner, Jared Verse to Atlanta as draft day nears

Defensive tackles the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Amna Subhan's seven-round mock draft: Falcons trade town in first round to get their edge rusher and more 

Cornerbacks the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Advertising