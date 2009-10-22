What to Watch For in Week 7

The Dallas rushing attack is ranked third the league averaging 161 yards per game with only one fumble. The load is carried among three backs that all appear to be returning to good health as the Cowboys come of a bye week. The Falcons rush defense ranks 23rd in yards averaged per game giving up 118.2 yards per game. The Falcons young defense has been under watchful eyes this far into the season and don't be surprised if the defense shows up like it has in past weeks to help the Falcons reach 5-1.