What to Watch For in Week 7

Down to the Wire
The Dallas rushing attack is ranked third the league averaging 161 yards per game with only one fumble. The load is carried among three backs that all appear to be returning to good health as the Cowboys come of a bye week. The Falcons rush defense ranks 23rd in yards averaged per game giving up 118.2 yards per game. The Falcons young defense has been under watchful eyes this far into the season and don't be surprised if the defense shows up like it has in past weeks to help the Falcons reach 5-1.
Ryan's Bounce Back
Matt Ryan's 96.5 passer rating is ranked 10th overall in the league. That is including his 19-for-33 completions for 185 yard performance last week. That was Ryan's worst week since Week 3, when he threw for 199 yards. Ryan bounced back after Week 3 to explode against the 49ers for 329 yards and 110 passer rating. Watch to see if Ryan bounces back from last week and returns to his subtle but stellar play.