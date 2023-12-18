What Arthur Smith said about the quarterback position moving forward after Week 15 loss to Carolina

The Falcons went to Heinicke in the weeks leading up to their Week 11 bye.

Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons Week 10 loss to the Cardinals and Ridder finished the fourth quarter in Heinicke's place. Smith said during this time that the Falcons did not want to play "musical chairs" at the quarterback position. They made the decision to go back to Ridder following the bye week with the understanding that he would finish out the year for the Falcons. The conversation changed after the Falcons 9-7 loss in Charlotte, N.C. this past Sunday, though, with Smith saying, "nothing is set in stone."

Ridder was 12-for-20 through the air with 152 passing yards and one touchdown in Charlotte. The moment that changed the game, though, was a late-game interception by Ridder that set up the Panthers game-winning drive. Asked about the interception after the game, Ridder said he was trying "to do too much," and should have thrown the ball away or kept it and picked up a yard to live to fight another down.

As Scott Bair pointed out in his post-game column, Ridder has accumulated 10 interceptions and 11 fumbles in 2023, including five turnovers in the red zone. He has also turned the ball over twice inside the Falcons 20-yard line this season.