Bair: Desmond Ridder's costly mistakes negating good things he has done

The Falcons young quarterback has had positive moments in 2023, but a high turnover count muddles his evaluation, raises questions about Falcons' long-term answer at QB1.

Dec 17, 2023 at 08:13 PM
Scott Bair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Falcons secured a first down inside the red zone with roughly nine minutes remaining, well within Younghoe Koo's field goal range.

They were in position to eat clock and cling to a slim lead. A kick through the uprights would force Carolina to score a touchdown to beat Atlanta in a rain-soaked Week 15 contest at Bank of America Stadium.

"You're in scoring position and hoping to (at least) get a field goal," head coach Arthur Smith said. "It changes what you've got to defend. The dynamics are completely different. That's not what happened."

After a run for no gain, something far worse came to pass. Quarterback Desmond Ridder made a critical mistake that was the turning point in a 9-7 Panthers victory on Sunday. The loss put the Falcons season in big trouble.

Atlanta was in a good spot nearing midway through the fourth quarter. The mission on 2nd-and-10 was to play it smart, minimize risk and come away with at least three points. Ridder did something different.

He took a snap from the 18-yard line and rolled to his left, as instructed, with Marquis Haynes Sr. in hot pursuit. Ridder avoided getting tripped up in the backfield and then got a block from KhaDarel Hodge that would've allowed him to run for a minimal gain.

But, as he approached the sideline, Ridder cocked and fired.

"I was trying to get (the pass) back inside," Ridder said. "Any time you're throwing late over the middle, it's probably not a good idea. I was trying to make a play, and I tried to do too much."

He tried to get a chunk play when retaining possession was his primary job requirement in that moment. Ridder had Kyle Pitts well covered on the left sideline, Drake London too far to the right and Cordarrelle Patterson deep with a few defenders in between.

The pass ended up going right to Carolina safety Xavier Woods at the Panthers 5-yard line.

Ridder dropped to his knees after the play and looked despondently toward the sky. He and the Falcons knew that moment spelled trouble.

"We turned the ball the over late," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You do that, and you lose."

That they did.

After the interception, the Panthers marched 90 yards down field on 17 plays and beat Atlanta with an Eddy Pineiro field goal as time expired. The Falcons loss, combined with wins by the Buccaneers and Saints, puts Atlanta behind in the NFC South standings and primary tiebreakers with three games to play.

While the loss doesn't completely hang on Ridder, his red-zone turnover was the turning point. This is not the first time that has been the case either, with too many winnable games ending up as losses due to mistakes from the quarterback spot.

Above all else, inconsistency in all facets as been an problematic and costly to the Falcons this season. 

"I mean, obviously, that's what we're trying to eliminate," Smith said. "And we've been trying all season. And I think what's hurt us the most is clearly the turnovers."

The Falcons had a minus-2 turnover differential against Carolina, in a game where inclement weather made field position and mistake-free football vital.

Ridder has made too many mistakes too often this season. He has 10 interceptions and 10 fumbles in 2023, including five turnovers in the red zone. He has also turned the ball over twice inside the Falcons 20-yard line this season.

Those are high numbers that can negate much of the good he has done this season. It certainly puts a question mark on his overall evaluation, as the Falcons determine whether he's the team's long-term answer at quarterback.

There's possibly a short-term answer to be debated as well. While the plan has been to start Ridder the rest of the season, Smith wouldn't commit to a quarterback moving forward after the Panthers loss.

"There's a lot of things -- nothing's ever set in stone," Smith said. "You've got to evaluate and adapt. Just like the questions you're asking about personnel and what you got to do, we got to find a way and we need to win."

There are times when Ridder has put the Falcons in position to win, even if the end result wasn't that. He has come through in the clutch several times, but he has also hurt his team in crucial moments.

"I feel like there are times when it's great and times when it's not great," Ridder said. "You just have to eliminate those not-great times. If you go out and take care of the ball, move the ball and put points on the board, you're doing pretty well. I feel like I've done that at times. At other times I haven't, and I've put myself in a bad position and one for the team as well. You have to be better and execute."

Game Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 15.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 62

XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 62

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 62

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 62

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 62

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 62

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 62

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
