Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 15 road loss to Panthers

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta Falcons lost 9-7 to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday in their Week 15 rematch at Bank of America Stadium in front of 70,301 ticketed fans.

(MOSTLY) STELLAR STATS

-- Falcons defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Ta'Quon Graham recorded their first career sacks. Harrison is a rookie. Graham is in his third season. Meanwhile, Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell notched his 103rd career sack.

-- The Panthers' game-winning drive consisted of 17 plays for 90 yards. According to Carolina's postgame notes, 17- play total is tied for the longest by the Panthers in their franchise history. The 90 yards is the longest this season.

-- Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson finished with minus-2 yards rushing on five carries. It was the first time in his 11-year career he finished with negative yardage with more than one carry.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- The Falcons defense limited the Panthers to and 0-for-3 mark in the red zone, not giving up a single touchdown for the third time this season. They also did so against New Orleans Saints in Week 12 and the New York Jets in Week 13. This is the first time, however, the Falcons lost a game this season in which they did not give up a single touchdown.

-- The Falcons offense had two turnovers. Running back Bijan Robinson lost a fumble. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw an interception. It was the 11th game out of 14 in which the Falcons had at least one turnover. Meanwhile, the Panthers had only forced nine turnovers entering the Week 15 contest. It was the second game in which they forced more than one turnover.