Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 15 road loss to Panthers

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Panthers game in Week 15.

Dec 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta Falcons lost 9-7 to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday in their Week 15 rematch at Bank of America Stadium in front of 70,301 ticketed fans.

(MOSTLY) STELLAR STATS

-- Falcons defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Ta'Quon Graham recorded their first career sacks. Harrison is a rookie. Graham is in his third season. Meanwhile, Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell notched his 103rd career sack.

-- The Panthers' game-winning drive consisted of 17 plays for 90 yards. According to Carolina's postgame notes, 17- play total is tied for the longest by the Panthers in their franchise history. The 90 yards is the longest this season.

-- Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson finished with minus-2 yards rushing on five carries. It was the first time in his 11-year career he finished with negative yardage with more than one carry.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- The Falcons defense limited the Panthers to and 0-for-3 mark in the red zone, not giving up a single touchdown for the third time this season. They also did so against New Orleans Saints in Week 12 and the New York Jets in Week 13. This is the first time, however, the Falcons lost a game this season in which they did not give up a single touchdown.

-- The Falcons offense had two turnovers. Running back Bijan Robinson lost a fumble. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw an interception. It was the 11th game out of 14 in which the Falcons had at least one turnover. Meanwhile, the Panthers had only forced nine turnovers entering the Week 15 contest. It was the second game in which they forced more than one turnover.

-- Both the Falcons and Panthers turned their first offensive possessions over on downs. The Falcons failed to convert on a fourth-and-3. The Panthers botched a fourth-and-1.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On why he believes he is the best coach for the Falcons…

"I think, in any job you take, you've got to have a lot of self-belief. That's the cycle of it. There (are) consequences when you lose, so these are natural questions, right? It's NFL. The job is to win games. … But I've got a ton of self-belief. And nobody should take a job they don't have belief in themselves. I can promise you that."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Offensive lineman Jake Matthews

On if he believes Arthur Smith is still the best coach option…

"Absolutely. Because I believe in what he stands for and what we're trying to do here, and I'm absolutely bought in."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns

On how the Panthers were able to capitalize on Falcons offensive mistakes...

"We capitalized off their mistakes. That wasn't a very good play by (Falcons quarterback Desmond) Ridder. But just being able to capitalize off their mistakes really made us win this game."

"Good, man. The Falcons are going on vacation like we are. It was a long, tough game, but I will tell you what, I am happy. Happy to get a win."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Panthers: Chuba Hubbard, 22 carries for 87 yards
  2. Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, 14 carries for 45 yards
  3. Panthers: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, four carries for 31 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Jonnu Smith, two receptions for 61 yards
  2. Panthers: Adam Thielen, four receptions for 43 yards
  3. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, three receptions for 37 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Panthers: Bryce Young, 18-24—0 for 167 yards (sacked three times)
  2. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 12-20-1 for 152 yards
  3. N/A

Top 3 defenders

  1. Falcons: Jessie Bates III, 10 total tackles, six solo
  2. Panthers: Frankie Luvu, 10 total tackles, three solo
  3. Falcons: Nate Landman, eight total tackles, five solo

NEXT UP

The Falcons (6-8) return home to host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. FOX will carry live coverage.

The Colts are coming off a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own Week 15 matchup.

