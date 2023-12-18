Late-game defensive issues persist in loss to Panthers

Dec 17, 2023 at 07:18 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the lead and a chance to seal a victory, the Falcons defense lined up against Carolina at the Panthers 5-yard line with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter. That unit wasn't able to get off the field and the Panthers kicked a game-winning field goal to beat Atlanta 9-7.

The Falcons have seen this film before. The ending has been common in the season's second half.

Late-game struggles have recently plagued a quality defensive squad that was ranked second in the NFL in red-zone defense heading into Sunday.

"I don't know how many times we got the lead within the two-minute warning and ended up giving it up," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "To be as talented as we are, we have to be better in those crucial moments."

Atlanta's last four losses have all ended like this. Whether with a field goal or a touchdown, **the Falcons defense has allowed the opposition to march down the field and take the win in late-game situations** time and again.

Like those other games, the defense did its job in the first three quarters. The Panthers didn't score a touchdown and recorded less than 200 total yards of offense heading into the fourth quarter. In the final 15 minutes, the Falcons allowed 91 yards — 68 passing and 23 rushing — most of it on that one go-ahead drive.

"We had opportunities to make plays, and we let some of them slip," cornerback A.J. Terrell said. "Those are things we can control."

On that final Panthers drive, the Falcons gave up three big pass completions of at least 18 yards. 

"We played a good game but not good enough to get the 'W,'" Terrell said. "That's where we go back to the drawing board and as a defense, as a team, (and) handle those situations differently."

There were elements that couldn't be solved, though, from a dreary, rain-soaked affair that limited both teams in all three phases.

Health continued to hurt the Falcons late into the season.

The Falcons got inside linebacker Nate Landman back on the field in Week 15, but outside linebacker Bud Dupree missed his first game this season with a back injury. Defensive lineman David Onyemata, who had been key for the Falcons front after losing Grady Jarrett, was held out for a second straight game with an ankle injury. Fellow defensive tackle Kentavius Street was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a pectoral injury.

While the Falcons defense failed to close out the game, it wasn't all on that unit. Atlanta's offense turned the ball over twice in the second half, with a fumble at its own 24-yard line and an interception on the Carolina 5-yard line. If the Falcons don't give away a ball in the end zone, this might be a different story with a different ending.

Instead, the Falcons look to rebound after a disappointing loss.

"This one hurts," Campbell said. "I don't think anybody here thought we were gonna lose this ball game."

Game Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 15.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 62

XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 62

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 62

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 62

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 62

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 62

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 62

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 62

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 62

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 62

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 62

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 62

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 62

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 62

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 62

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 62

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bair: Desmond Ridder's costly mistakes negating good things he has done

The Falcons young quarterback has had positive moments in 2023, but a high turnover count muddles his evaluation, raises questions about Falcons' long-term answer at QB1.
news

'This one stings': Falcons re-live Carolina rain game woes in 9-7 loss to Panthers

A virtual must-win game turned loss for the Falcons deals out memories of the past. 
news

Week 15: What happened in Falcons road loss to Panthers

The Falcons move to 6-8 on the season after their Week 15 rematch with the Panthers.
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 15 game with Carolina Panthers

Atlanta updates the game day status of key offensive linemen. 
news

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

LaCale London activated off injured reserve, Kentavius Street moved to IR in a corresponding move; David Onyemata formally ruled out of Panthers game
news

Five things to watch when Falcons make a Week 15 trip up to Carolina 

Can the Falcons assert dominance in this must-win matchup? 
news

Analysis: How late-game struggles have kept the Falcons defense from 'being special' 

The Falcons have given up a go-ahead, game-winning drive in their last three losses; it's what they feel is keeping them from being elite.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith updates Week 15 game status of key offensive linemen 

The Falcons travel up to Charlotte to face the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Nerdy Birds: The Desmond Ridder-Drake London connection, A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates lock down the backend 

Plus: Bijan Robinson chases history. 
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith and the wins required to win NFC South

We discuss the Falcons run game, play calling and avoiding mistakes in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair: Desmond Ridder's costly mistakes negating good things he has done

'This one stings': Falcons re-live Carolina rain game woes in 9-7 loss to Panthers

Late-game defensive issues persist in loss to Panthers

Week 15: What happened in Falcons road loss to Panthers

Advertising