Week 15: What happened in Falcons road loss to Panthers

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks with media following division loss to Carolina Panthers | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith addresses the media following Carolina Panthers matchup | Press Conference

Videos Falcons vs. Panthers highlights Week 15

Videos Kyle Pitts dives for crucial first down

Videos Drake London's first catch of game

Videos Zach Harrison's first sack of career

Videos Desmond Ridder with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Patterson

Videos Desmond Ridder with a pass completion to Smith

Videos Calais Campbell registers third-down sack of Bryce Young

Videos Falcons' defense responds with 4th-down stop

Videos Calais Campbell & Bud Dupree share wisdom with Zach Harrison | Bud Brought a Buddy

Videos Jessie Bates, Drake London and others discuss preparing for game against the Carolina Panthers

Videos Jessie Bates, Drake London and others discuss preparing for game against the Carolina Panthers

Videos Tim Dwight relives excitement of 1998 season | Atlanta Falcons Podcast Network

Videos The Atlanta Falcons prepare for division showdown against the Carolina Panthers

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, and Dave Ragone on upcoming week 15 matchup

Videos On The Rise | Episode 8 | Atlanta Falcons Road Triumph Ignites Fire, Home Setback Fuels Hunger

Videos Baldy Breakdowns | Chris Lindstrom's top plays of 2023 so far

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Bud Dupree & others on upcoming Panthers matchup

Videos Arthur Smith talks preparations for Carolina Panthers ahead of Week 15 | Press Conference

Videos Legendary QB Steve Bartkowski | Life after football

Videos Van Jefferson on his unique Super Bowl experience, growing up with NFL father | Falcons in Focus

Videos Ray Buchanan & Jamal Anderson Rewatch Legendary 1998 NFC Championship Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Videos The "Next Man Up" Mentality | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Drake London's athleticism and physicality on full display | Film Review

Videos Jessie Bates III leads Falcons defense in mic'd up game against the Bucs

Videos Arthur Smith reflects on Week 14 and looks ahead to Carolina Panthers matchup| Press Conference

Videos How an NFL field is painted for game day

Videos Calais Campbell & Bijan Robinson on supporting one another and having a "next game mentality"

Videos Desmond Ridder, Drake London, Younghoe Koo and why Falcons loss is a big deal

Videos Desmond Ridder, Younghoe Koo, Drake London & others speak to media after Falcons loss to Buccaneers

Videos Arthur Smith reflects on Falcons performance | Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Ridder's two-point-conversion pass to London extends Falcons' lead to 28-25

Videos Ridder's pylon-race TD run gives Falcons lead over Bucs in fourth quarter

Videos Bijan Robinson finds a gap to cap Falcons' fourth-quarter drive with 3-yard TD

Videos Bijan Robinson takes the push-pass sweep for 33 yards around the edge

Videos Jessie Bates III engulfs Rachaad White for 5-yard TFL on fourth down

Videos Kyle Pitts catches for a 36-yard Touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Ridder's dart to Drake London goes for 22-yard gain down sideline