Week 15: What happened in Falcons road loss to Panthers

The Falcons move to 6-8 on the season after their Week 15 rematch with the Panthers.

Dec 17, 2023 at 03:52 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers drained seven minutes and 35 seconds off the clock to ultimately defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 9-7, Sunday with a walk-off field goal at Bank of America Stadium.

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Atlanta won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. New Orleans started with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER

The weather wasn't the only thing dreary about the start of Sunday's game. It was 47 degrees at kickoff, with consistent rain. Just about every fan was in a poncho or at least some type of waterproof jacket.

And then neither team scored in the opening 15 minutes.

(NOTE: The last time the Falcons scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive was in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta ultimately won that game, 16-13. … Also, the last time the Falcons did not put up any points in the first quarter was Week 13 against the New York Jets. Atlanta ultimately won that game, 13-8. It, too, was a rain fest.)

Since there were no scoring plays to note, let's take a look at the stats sheet. The Falcons netted 55 yards, while the Panthers had 33. Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier led both teams with 29 yards rushing on seven carries. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder led both teams with 25 yards passing on three completions out of five attempts. And then Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts led both teams with 10 yards receiving on one catch.

Scoring plays:

None

End Q1: 0-0, all

SECOND QUARTER

It wasn't until the 6:06 mark that something noteworthy happened. Ridder completed a deep 56-yard pass to tight end Jonnu Smith, bringing the Falcons from their own 37-yard line to the Panthers' 7-yard line. From there, running back Bijan Robinson picked up five more yards on the ground. And then, Ridder completed a short pass to running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Panthers were able to get into the Falcons' red zone but failed to fully capitalize on the opportunity. Carolina put together a 12-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off with a 34-yard field goal by kicker Eddy Pineiro.

That's all the two teams were able to come up with in the first half.

The stat sheet at the halfway point showed the Falcons with 137 net yards, Panthers with 112. Each team punted four times for a combined 88.8 yards.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Desmond Ridder 2-yard pass to Cordarrelle Patterson; Younghoe Koo PAT … 7-0, ATL
Panthers: Eddy Pineiro 34-yard field goal … 7-3, ATL

Halftime: 7-3, ATL

THIRD QUARTER

Things essentially went the same way as the first quarter, with neither team adding to their score. But then the Panthers got a spark of life after a defensive turnover toward the end of the period. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson fumbled and lost the ball. Panthers cornerback Troy Hill forced and recovered it, giving Carolina possession at the Atlanta 24-yard line.

The Panthers were able to pick up an addition 11 yards before the clock ran out. Of course, Carolina kept the ball to start the fourth quarter, though. So, the Panthers took over at the Falcons' 13-yard line. 

Before getting there, Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham deserves quick recognition for his sack of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. It was the first sack of Graham's career, which is in its third season.

Scoring plays:

None

End Q3:  7-3, ATL

FOURTH QUARTER

Well, the Panthers were unable to capitalize on their red-zone appearance, again. Pineiro was set up with a 25-yard field goal instead, and he made it. The drive consisted of six plays for 17 net yards.

The Falcons were later 18 yards away from extending their lead. But then Ridder threw an interception, missing the targeted Patterson. Panthers safety Xavier Woods was responsible for the pick at the Carolina 3-yard line. He returned it two yards.

This time, the Panthers used the turnover in the best way possible for themselves: to win the game. The offense made moves down the field with a 17-play, 51-yard drive. Young took a knee three times before Pineiro came out to give the Panthers the victory with a 23-yard field goal.

Scoring plays:

Panthers: Eddy Pineiro 25-yard field goal … 7-6, ATL
Panthers: Eddy Pineiro 23-yard field goal … 9-7, CAR

Final: 9-7, CAR

Game Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 15.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 run out prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prepares to take the field prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap from offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 react during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 defends during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith after the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddle during the second half of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 lines up during the fourth quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

