Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 15 game with Carolina Panthers

Atlanta updates the game day status of key offensive linemen. 

Dec 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Prior to Sunday's Week 15 game against the Panthers, the Falcons had already ruled out David Onyemata (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee). They also added Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness, listing him as questionable.

Along with Koo, the Falcons were still waiting to make a game-time decision on a handful of other players who have been working through injuries this week.

Falcons offensive linemen Jake Matthews (knee), Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Drew Dalman (ankle) were all listed as questionable on Friday's game report. At one point in the Falcons Week 14 loss to the Bucs, Matthew Bergeron was the only starting offensive lineman at the line of scrimmage for the Falcons. Lindstrom was able to go back into the game after halftime, but has been limited during practices this week. However, of the three linemen, only Lindstrom was listed as inactive 90 minutes prior to Sunday's kickoff.

In Lindstrom's vacated spot at right guard will slide in Kyle Hinton, who took the right guard reps in the second quarter of the Falcons last game when Lindstrom went out.

In other offensive inactives news, the Falcons have listed wide receiver Mack Hollins as inactive. Hollins missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury in the last month, but he did see action in last Sunday's loss. He was targeted once for a 4-yard grab. 

As for Koo, he's good to go and was not listed as inactive Sunday.

In defensive inactive news, the Falcons were dealt a bit of good news and bad news.

Good news for the Falcons is that Nate Landman -- who has missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury -- received a green light to play this Sunday. Landman should slide back into his starting spot at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss. The bad news is that outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) is inactive. Dupree was added to the Friday injury report with a back injury and was listed as questionable.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 15:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

WR Mack Hollins

OL Kaleb McGary

TE John FitzPatrick

DL David Onyemata

OLB Bud Dupree

OL Chris Lindstrom

Arrival Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

The Falcons have arrived at Bank of America Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Carolina Panthers in Game 15, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 24

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 24

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 24

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 24

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 24

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 24

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 24

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53, outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48, and tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrive prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 24

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53, outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48, and tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrive prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 24

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 24

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 24

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 24

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 24

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

LaCale London activated off injured reserve, Kentavius Street moved to IR in a corresponding move; David Onyemata formally ruled out of Panthers game
news

Five things to watch when Falcons make a Week 15 trip up to Carolina 

Can the Falcons assert dominance in this must-win matchup? 
news

Analysis: How late-game struggles have kept the Falcons defense from 'being special' 

The Falcons have given up a go-ahead, game-winning drive in their last three losses; it's what they feel is keeping them from being elite.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith updates Week 15 game status of key offensive linemen 

The Falcons travel up to Charlotte to face the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. 
news

Nerdy Birds: The Desmond Ridder-Drake London connection, A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates lock down the backend 

Plus: Bijan Robinson chases history. 
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith and the wins required to win NFC South

We discuss the Falcons run game, play calling and avoiding mistakes in this Friday mailbag
news

How Drake London has established trust, commanded respect in his second NFL season

The USC product is finding his voice as a leader, footing as a productive NFL receiver.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and Kentavius Street missed practice Thursday.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 15 game
news

What it was like rewatching the 1998 NFC Championship with Jamal Anderson, Ray Buchanan 

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Falcons run to the Super Bowl in 1998-99, Tori McElhaney goes back in time with former players to revisit the game that changed everything. 

Top News

Game Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 15 game with Carolina Panthers

Arrival Photos | Week 15 Falcons at Panthers

Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

Advertising