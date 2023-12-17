Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 15 game with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Prior to Sunday's Week 15 game against the Panthers, the Falcons had already ruled out David Onyemata (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee). They also added Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness, listing him as questionable.

Along with Koo, the Falcons were still waiting to make a game-time decision on a handful of other players who have been working through injuries this week.

Falcons offensive linemen Jake Matthews (knee), Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Drew Dalman (ankle) were all listed as questionable on Friday's game report. At one point in the Falcons Week 14 loss to the Bucs, Matthew Bergeron was the only starting offensive lineman at the line of scrimmage for the Falcons. Lindstrom was able to go back into the game after halftime, but has been limited during practices this week. However, of the three linemen, only Lindstrom was listed as inactive 90 minutes prior to Sunday's kickoff.

In Lindstrom's vacated spot at right guard will slide in Kyle Hinton, who took the right guard reps in the second quarter of the Falcons last game when Lindstrom went out.

In other offensive inactives news, the Falcons have listed wide receiver Mack Hollins as inactive. Hollins missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury in the last month, but he did see action in last Sunday's loss. He was targeted once for a 4-yard grab.

As for Koo, he's good to go and was not listed as inactive Sunday.

In defensive inactive news, the Falcons were dealt a bit of good news and bad news.

Good news for the Falcons is that Nate Landman -- who has missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury -- received a green light to play this Sunday. Landman should slide back into his starting spot at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss. The bad news is that outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) is inactive. Dupree was added to the Friday injury report with a back injury and was listed as questionable.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 15:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

WR Mack Hollins

OL Kaleb McGary

TE John FitzPatrick

DL David Onyemata

OLB Bud Dupree